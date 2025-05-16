Mother Daughter Duo without Any Earning Served with a Property Tax Notice of Rs.18,000

Ratlam: Ratlam Municipal Corporation has served a property tax notice of Rs.18000 on a poor family whose annual income falls far short of the demand.

Rekha Panwar and her old mother Rami Bai live in a humble one room house in Ratlam's Khatipura area. There is no regular earning member in the family apart from Rekha who gets a monthly widow pension of Rs. 600 per month.

Her mother Rami Bai earns another Rs.600 as old age pension. The combined earning of both the mother and daughter is Rs 14400 per month.

After having received the Corporation notice, the mother and daughter duo went for a public hearing. The Municipal corporation which often waived property tax of the wealthy and the powerful by organizing camps was alleged to be harassing the widowed mother and her daughter and asking them to deposit the entire property tax.

The mother-daughter duo then went to Ratlam Collector Rajesh Batham with their plea. But they could only get an assurance that the matter will be looked into.

"This one room kutcha house belongs to mother Rami Bai. After the death of her father, when she contacted the Nagar Nigam for transfer, she was told to deposit property tax of Rs. 18000 after which the transfer of the house will take place."

Their house is run with the pension money only.'' Rekha spends whatever money she earns by doing some daily maintenance and education of her son and daughter. In such a situation, she is upset with the property tax notice received from the Municipal Corporation.

Rekha Pawar says that, "She does not have the money to get the transfer of the house done. When Rekha reached the Collectorate with her problem, there also she was assured that the matter will be looked into. But she could not get any concrete solution."

The irony of the situation was that Rekha did not get the benefits of social welfare schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana of Mdhya Pradesh government. The reason for this is that they already get ₹600 per month as social pension. Rekha rues : “Other women living in the neighbourhood get government assistance of Rs 1250 but she gets only Rs 600."

When the Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Karunendra Dandotia, was questioned about the calculation of this strange property tax of the Municipal Corporation, he said, "It is possible that this family has not deposited any property tax till now. That is why so much property tax has come."

Rekha Pawar however claimed that she has already paid the property tax. The Rs.18,000 demand notice is her tax notice of the last one year. How far the demand for Rs.18,000 as property tax for a kutcha house is justified for such low income family is the big question. Rekha Pawar, who went for a public hearing on the issue demands that she should get concession in property tax so that she could get the name of her house transferred.