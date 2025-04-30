Mother Arrested In TN's Salem For Killing Children Over Extramarital Affair

Salem: A woman was arrested on Wednesday for killing her children by drowning in a septic tank in the Attanurpatti panchayat near Vazhappadi of the Salem district of Tamil Nadu.

Police said the woman, Ilavarasi, has two sons — Satish Kumar (3) and Vignesh (6). On Monday night, she screamed after falling into a septic tank near the house along with her two children. The neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the children. They were taken to the Vazhapadi Government Hospital, where doctors declared them dead upon examination. Based on the complaint of Vijaykumar, the husband, the police registered a case and initiated a probe.

Meanwhile, the relatives alleged that Ilavarasi herself threw her children into the tank over an extramarital affair. Following this, Ilavarasi was arrested, and during questioning, she confessed to the crime.

"I had an extramarital relationship with a young man in the neighbourhood. When my husband came to know about this, he scolded me and told me to give it up. Due to this, there were frequent arguments between us. On Monday, we also argued again over this, when my husband said he would not let me go without killing and left the house. Enraged by this, I decided to end my life with the children. Then I threw the two children into the septic tank near the house and jumped into it. I suddenly started screaming. Hearing the noise, the neighbours rescued me and the children. But they were declared dead at the hospital," She said.

After her confession, Ilavarasi was arrested and produced in court, which sent her to the Salem Women's Prison.