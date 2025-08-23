Most-Wanted Gangster Mayank Singh Facing 48 Criminal Cases Extradited From Azerbaijan To Jharkhand

Ranchi: Amid tight security, a team of Jharkhand Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday morning brought back most-wanted criminal Mayank Singh aka Sunil Meena from the Republic of Azerbaijan, after months of extradition process and coordination with foreign agencies.

As per sources, ATS SP Rishabh Jha had personally travelled to Azerbaijan to escort Singh back. This morning, the squad, along with Singh, landed at Birsa Munda Airport here, from where he was immediately taken to Ramgarh, where he will be produced in court. The ATS team is likely to seek his remand.

While on one hand, the ATS team has succeeded in its mission to bring back the gangster from Azerbaijan, on the other, police have completed review of all cases registered against Singh in police stations across all the districts of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Police revealed that 48 criminal cases have been registered against Mayank Singh across the state. Maximum number of cases have been filed in Hazaribagh district, followed by Barkagaon, Keredari, Korra, and Hazaribagh Sadar police stations. Cases have also been registered in Ranchi, Ramgarh, Palamu and Giridih, while outside Jharkhand, cases have been filed against Singh in Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Rajasthan. Both Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Police are also likely to interrogate him.

"Prima facie, it seems he (Singh) is the point of contact between Aman Sahu and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We will interrogate him and try to obtain details as to what kind of relations the two gangs are having in the prison. He has around 50 cases registered against him in Jharkhand, Rajasthan and other states," said ATS SP Rishav Kumar Jha.

How Police Succeeded

According to the information shared by Jharkhand Police Headquarters, the ATS issued a Red Corner Notice against accused Sunil Kumar alias Sunil Kumar Meena alias Mayank Singh in Ramgarh, Patratu (Bhadaninagar) Police Station (Case No. 175/22) on the basis of evidence while submitting a chargesheet in the court. Based on the notice, Singh was detained in Azerbaijan on October 29, 2024. Following his detention, the Republic of Azerbaijan demanded an Extradition Dossier, which was Jharkhand ATS and routed through the Ministry of External Affairs.

Subsequently, a case was filed against Mayank Singh in the Azerbaijan Baku Criminal Court. On January 27, 2025, the court granted permission for extradition of accused Singh to India. After this, the CBI officials (New Delhi) directed Jharkhand anti-terrorism squad to complete all necessary formalities and take immediate steps for his extradition. On August 4, Azerbaijan authorities informed through correspondence that Singh would be handed over to Indian officials on August 22 (Friday).

Now, Police Headquarters has directed all district officials to collect evidence, pursue trial in all pending cases, and secure witnesses to make sure Singh is convicted.