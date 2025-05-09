Mosques Across Karnataka Hold Special Prayers for Peace Amid Kashmir Tragedy And Subsequent Border Tensions

Bengaluru: Mosques across Karnataka held special prayers on Friday, seeking peace and unity in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists and civilians.

Speaking to the media after Friday prayers at the historic City Jamia Masjid in Bengaluru’s KR Market, Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi condemned the killings and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims. “The deadly attack in Pahalgam has left the entire nation in pain. It is a moment of collective grief,” he said.

Maulana Maqsood added that Muslim religious scholars, politicians, and legislators had conveyed a united message to the Prime Minister, expressing full support for the government’s actions against those responsible. “We stand with the Government of India in taking the most stringent action against the terrorists who carried out this inhuman act,” he said.

Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi (ETV Bharat)

He praised the efforts of the Indian Armed Forces, stating, “We are proud of our Army, Navy, and Air Force, who are defending the country with courage and selflessness. Their sacrifices are a matter of pride for every citizen.”

To show support and pray for national unity and peace, Maulana Maqsood said a state-wide appeal was made to mosques to organize special prayers. “We considered it our duty to pray for the safety of our soldiers and for peace in the country. Imams across Karnataka responded, offering supplications during Friday prayers,” he said. These prayers included requests for strength and victory for the armed forces.

Mosques hold special prayers in Karnataka. (ETV Bharat)

The initiative also came in response to a request from the Minister for Minority Welfare and Waqf, Zameer Ahmed Khan, who urged mosques to participate in prayers for peace. Similarly, the state’s Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, requested temples to hold special rituals for the same cause.

Maulana Maqsood emphasized unity among all communities in the face of terrorism. “Whether Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, or Buddhist, we are all one. We stand together against terrorism and against any force that threatens our country’s peace and sovereignty.”

Mosques hold special prayers in Karnataka. (ETV Bharat)

He also expressed support for the government’s recent military response, Operation Sindoor, reaffirming that the community stood with the nation in this time of crisis.