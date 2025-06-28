Output Of Farm Sector Rises To Rs 29.49 Lakh Crore In FY24: Govt Data

New Delhi: The Gross Value of Output (GVO) from the agriculture and allied sector increased 54.6 per cent during FY12 to FY24 to Rs 29.49 lakh crore at constant prices, National Statistics Office (NSO) said on Friday.

The NSO, part of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), has released the annual publication of 'Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sectors (2011-12 to 2023-24)'.

"Gross Value of Output (GVO) from the agriculture and allied sector at constant prices has shown steady growth from Rs 1,908 thousand crore in 2011–12 to Rs 2,949 thousand crore in 2023–24, marking an overall increase of approximately 54.6 pr cent," NSO said.

It further said Gross Value Added (GVA) of agriculture and allied sectors at current prices registered a growth of about 225 per cent, increasing from Rs 1,502 thousand crore in 2011-12 to Rs 4,878 thousand crore in 2023-24.

The publication is a comprehensive document which provides detailed tables on values of output of crop, livestock, forestry and logging, and fishing and aquaculture sectors of agriculture and allied activities from 2011-12 to 2023-24 at both current and constant (2011-12) prices.

The detailed publication comes after the major aggregates at all-India level have been released in the form of National Accounts Statistics on 28th February 2025, NSO said.

According to the data, the crop sector with GVO at Rs 15.95 lakh crore remains the largest contributor to total GVO (at constant prices) of agriculture and allied sectors with share of 54.1 per cent in 2023-24. Cereals and fruits and vegetables together accounted for 52.5 per cent of total crop GVO in 2023-24.

Among the cereals, only paddy and wheat constituted approximately 85 per cent of GVO (at constant prices) of all cereals in 2023-24. Five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana and Haryana -- contributed nearly 53 per cent of GVO (at constant prices) of cereals in 2023-24.

With reduced share (18.6 pe cent in 2011-12 to 17.2 per cent in 2023-24), Uttar Pradesh maintained the top most position, according to the NSO data. In the fruit group in 2023-24, constant prices GVO of banana (Rs 47,000 crore) has surpassed that of mango (Rs 46,100 crore). Mango was the top-most contributor in GVO (at constant prices) in fruit group consistently from 2011-12 to 2021-22.

Potato remains the top-most contributor in GVO (at constant prices) of vegetable group during 2011-12 to 2023-24. GVO of potato has increased to Rs 37,200 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 21,300 thousand crore in 2011-12. Also, floriculture experienced significant growth in GVO at constant prices, nearly doubling from Rs 17,400 crore in 2011–12 to Rs 28,100 crore in 2023–24, reflecting rising commercial interest and diversification in horticulture.