Continuous Dialogue, Communication Between India And US Over Bilateral Trade Agreement: MoS Jitin Prasada

New York: India and the US have a continuous dialogue and communication on the bilateral trade deal and the first tranche is set to roll out by fall this year, Minister of State for the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Jitin Prasada said.

Prasada made these remarks while addressing members of the Indian-American community at an interactive session organised by the Consulate General of India in New York on Friday.

India and the US “share a great relationship, and there is continuous dialogue and communication between both countries. The last dialogue that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and President (Donald) Trump had, the formalities and modalities of the bilateral trade agreement have been worked out, and by September, this fall, you will see the first tranche of our programme and policies,” Prasada said.

At the beginning of the event, a moment of silence was observed to pay respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed and many more injured. Prasada commenced his address to the diaspora by expressing his condolences to the bereaved families and victims of the “tragic and most dastardly” act of terrorism in Kashmir.

In his remarks at the event, attended by prominent members of the Indian-American community, senior banking, finance and corporate executives as well as students, Prasada urged the diaspora community to give suggestions about what issues should be taken up in the bilateral trade agreement so that those can be taken into account".

"In the same vein, he said the community should also put in its suggestions to the US government, so that when both governments talk, your suggestions are prioritised.”

“We are open to those ideas and suggestions. I can assure you that things are looking very positive. You will hear very positive outcomes,” he said.

He said that the engagement between the United States and India over the trade deal is happening at various levels, beginning right from the leadership of President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. Currently, the Additional Secretary of Commerce is in Washington and discussing the bilateral trade agreement and its modalities, he said.

Deliberations between Indian and US officials on the proposed bilateral trade agreement began in Washington on Wednesday with an aim to iron out issues and give an impetus to the negotiations. India’s chief negotiator, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal, is leading the team for the first in-person talks between the two countries.