MoS Defence Sanjay Seth To Lead Indian Team At Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition In Malaysia

Ranchi: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth will lead an Indian delegation at the 17th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2025) in Malaysia from May 20 to 24.

An Indian pavilion has been set up at LIMA 2025, which will also be inaugurated by the MoS.

According to information released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), many DPSUs including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, BEML, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Gliders India Limited along with many private defence companies will participate in this exhibition and showcase the strength of the Indian defence sector. This year, Indian defence assets, including Dornier aircraft and an Indian Naval ship, will also participate in LIMA 2025.

Indian MoS Defence to meet Malaysian defence minister

According to PIB release, Seth is scheduled to meet Malaysia's defence minister Dato Seri Mohammad Khalid bin Nordin at the sidelines of this exhibition. This visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. India and Malaysia have a strong and multifaceted relationship, which extends to many strategic areas including defence and security. Both countries are committed to working under the vision of comprehensive strategic partnership established during the visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia to India in 2024.

Langkawi exhibition held every two years

LIMA was established in the year 1991 and is held biennially. This event is considered to be one of the largest and most important maritime and aerospace technology exhibitions in Asia and the Pacific region.