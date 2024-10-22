Mortal Remains Of Three Bihar Labourers, Who Killed In Terrorist Attack In Kashmir, Reach Patna

Patna: In a tragic incident on Sunday, three labourers from Bihar were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Hanif and Mohammad Kalim from Madhepura, and Faheem Naseer from Chehrakalan Ababakpur in Vaishali district. Their bodies were repatriated to Bihar on Tuesday, leading to deep sorrow and anger among their families and local communities.

According to reports, the attack occurred in the evening as the workers were returning home after completing their daily tasks. Eyewitness accounts reveal that four masked gunmen suddenly opened fire on the group. Siraj, a relative of Hanif, recounted the harrowing experience: “We were just about to have dinner when the attackers arrived. Hanif was struck by two bullets, one in the stomach and one in the chest.”

The atmosphere in the victims' native villages was filled with grief as family members gathered to mourn their losses. Riyaz Hussain, another relative of Hanif, expressed the emotional toll the incident has taken on the family: “We haven’t eaten anything for two days. The shock of losing Hanif is overwhelming.”

Arwaz Khan, a cousin of Kalim, voiced the community's fears: “We are all scared to go out and work now. This incident has made everyone anxious about safety.” The attack has sparked discussions about the risks faced by labourers who travel from their homes in search of better employment opportunities.

Local police and security forces arrived at the scene soon after the incident, but it was, too, late to save the victims. The families are now awaiting further information regarding any potential assistance from the government as they make arrangements for the burials of Hanif, Kalim and Faheem in their respective villages.

