Mortal Remains Of Tamil Nadu Man Killed In Jamaica Brought Home After 76 Days

Tirunelveli (Nellai): The mortal remains of a young man from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, who was shot dead by armed robbers at a supermarket in Jamaica over two months ago, were brought home on Tuesday.
Vignesh, 31, from Meenakshipuram, Tirunelveli (Nellai), was shot dead by the armed robbers at the supermarket in Turks and Caicos Islands Jamaica on Dec 18 last year.
Following appeals by the family, diplomatic efforts between India and Jamaica facilitated the repatriation of Vignesh's body. After 76 days, Vignesh's mortal remains arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport from Jamaica by air today. The body was then transported by road to his home in Meenakshipuram, Tirunelveli, where it was cremated at the electric crematorium in Sindhupunthurai.
Nellai Lok Sabha member Robert Bruce, Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab, and Nellai Corporation Commissioner Ramakrishnan paid their respects by laying wreaths on his body.
The supermarket where Vignesh was shot dead was reportedly owned by an individual from the Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu, which led to the employment of several young men from Tamil Nadu, including those from Tirunelveli.
The incident caused significant distress among his family and friends. CCTV footage of Vignesh being shot inside the supermarket was released, generating widespread concern. Subsequently, difficulties arose in repatriating Vignesh's body to his hometown, resulting in a delay of over two months.
Vignesh's family, who had relied on his income from abroad, had been anxiously waiting for the return of his remains. The family had appealed to various authorities, including the District Collector of Tirunelveli and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and also brought the matter to the attention of the Indian Union Government.
