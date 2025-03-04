ETV Bharat / bharat

Mortal Remains Of Tamil Nadu Man Killed In Jamaica Brought Home After 76 Days

Tirunelveli (Nellai): The mortal remains of a young man from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, who was shot dead by armed robbers at a supermarket in Jamaica over two months ago, were brought home on Tuesday.

Vignesh, 31, from Meenakshipuram, Tirunelveli (Nellai), was shot dead by the armed robbers at the supermarket in Turks and Caicos Islands Jamaica on Dec 18 last year.

Following appeals by the family, diplomatic efforts between India and Jamaica facilitated the repatriation of Vignesh's body. After 76 days, Vignesh's mortal remains arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport from Jamaica by air today. The body was then transported by road to his home in Meenakshipuram, Tirunelveli, where it was cremated at the electric crematorium in Sindhupunthurai.

Nellai Lok Sabha member Robert Bruce, Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab, and Nellai Corporation Commissioner Ramakrishnan paid their respects by laying wreaths on his body.