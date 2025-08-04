Mortal Remains Of JMM Patriarch Shibu Soren Reach Ranchi, Thousands Wait To Pay Respects

Ranchi: Mortal remains of veteran tribal leader and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch Shibu Soren reached state capital Ranchi on Monday evening, with thousands of people waiting outside the airport and lining the streets to pay their final respects to the iconic leader, affectionately known as Dishom Guru.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his legislator wife Kalpana Soren and the CM's brother and MLA Basant Soren accompanied the body, which was flown in on a special aircraft from Delhi. Shibu Soren, 81, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, passed away on Monday morning.

As soon as the mortal remains reached Birsa Munda Airport here, JMM workers and leaders who were gathered there in large numbers started raising slogans like 'Dishom Guru Amar Rahe (long live the leader of the people).

Several leaders and ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar Sonu, Irfan Ansari, Mathura Mahto and Shilpi Neha Tirkey were also present at the airport.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren was seen sitting in the open carriage, decorated with flowers and Guruji's picture atop, carrying his mortal remains amid tight security. The carcade is headed to Shibu Soren's residence at Morabadi here.

A large number of workers and leaders cutting across party lines also gathered at his residence. His body will be taken to his native village Nemra in Ramgarh district on Tuesday and his last rites will be performed there, JMM sources said.