Morphed Image Of Rahul Gandhi Inside Sanitary Pad Sparks Protests, Jharkhand Youth Congress Seeks Action

Ranchi: Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, the controversy over use of a morphed image of Rahul Gandhi inside a sanitary pad in Bihar has triggered widespread protests, now spreading to Jharkhand. On Tuesday, the Jharkhand Pradesh Youth Congress Legal Cell lodged a complaint at Ranchi's Cyber Police Station demanding action against "those outraging modesty of women and attempting to incite hostility towards Rahul Gandhi".

Youth Congress member Shilpi Kumari stated in the complaint that All India Mahila Congress undertook a noble campaign in Bihar to distribute sanitary pads to underprivileged women in rural areas aimed at spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene and health. However, instead of acknowledging the importance of such campaign, opponents reproduced a morphed image of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and placed it inside the sanitary pad, clearly outraging the modesty of women across India, she said in the complaint.

Condemning such act, State President of the Youth Congress Legal Cell Amrit Singh said, "Opponents are afraid of Rahul Gandhi, hence they are indulged in such malicious campaigns to tarnish his image."

In the complaint, the Congress legal cell directly accused the BJP's IT cell of orchestrating the campaign and urged cyber police to take necessary action.