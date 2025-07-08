ETV Bharat / bharat

Morphed Image Of Rahul Gandhi Inside Sanitary Pad Sparks Protests, Jharkhand Youth Congress Seeks Action

Youth Congress in Jharkhand has filed a complaint with Ranchi Cyber Police over use of morphed image of Rahul Gandhi inside a sanitary pad.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2025 at 10:23 PM IST

Ranchi: Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, the controversy over use of a morphed image of Rahul Gandhi inside a sanitary pad in Bihar has triggered widespread protests, now spreading to Jharkhand. On Tuesday, the Jharkhand Pradesh Youth Congress Legal Cell lodged a complaint at Ranchi's Cyber Police Station demanding action against "those outraging modesty of women and attempting to incite hostility towards Rahul Gandhi".

Youth Congress member Shilpi Kumari stated in the complaint that All India Mahila Congress undertook a noble campaign in Bihar to distribute sanitary pads to underprivileged women in rural areas aimed at spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene and health. However, instead of acknowledging the importance of such campaign, opponents reproduced a morphed image of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and placed it inside the sanitary pad, clearly outraging the modesty of women across India, she said in the complaint.

Condemning such act, State President of the Youth Congress Legal Cell Amrit Singh said, "Opponents are afraid of Rahul Gandhi, hence they are indulged in such malicious campaigns to tarnish his image."

In the complaint, the Congress legal cell directly accused the BJP's IT cell of orchestrating the campaign and urged cyber police to take necessary action.

"The morphed image of Rahul Gandhi is not just false and malicious but also provocative in nature, with the potential to disturb public peace and fuel hostility against him and the Indian National Congress. Such posts are deeply irresponsible and threaten social harmony by promoting division and hatred. They reflect a deeply rooted misogyny that resists equality between men and women," the complaint added.

"Legal action is necessary against all those involved in spreading false information, sharing morphed images of Rahul Gandhi, and circulating obscene material that insults women and undermines efforts for women's empowerment and public health. These actions misuse social media to spread lies, hatred, and create social unrest," the Youth Congress stated, demanding registration of FIR under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.

