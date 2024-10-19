ETV Bharat / bharat

Cylinder Blast Causes House Collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Morena; Mother, Daughter 'Trapped' Under Debris

The cylinder blast took place when a mother and her daughter were cooking in their rented house in Islampura area of Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Cylinder blast at Madhya Pradesh's Morena.
Cylinder blast at Madhya Pradesh's Morena. (ETV Bharat)

Morena: A huge cylinder explosion took place in a house located in Islampura area of ​​City Kotwali police station area on Saturday. The whole house collapsed in the incident. At the same time, many nearby houses have also been damaged. A woman and a girl are allegedly trapped under the debris, police said.

As per latest information, Gajraj Singh Rathore has two houses in Islampura area. His family lives in one of them and the other house is rented out, in which a person named Jamil lives. Neighours said that at around 11 o'clock Jamil's wife was cooking food along with her daughter when this explosion happened.

Nearby houses were damaged

In this incident, the surrounding houses have also been badly damaged. Two nearby houses have also suffered heavy damage. At the same time, more than half a dozen houses have developed cracks. The explosion was so loud that its sound was heard up to 1 kilometer away and the glasses of houses up to 500 meters away broke, locals said.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police, administrative officers and SDRF team reached the spot. At the same time, a crowd of people gathered at the spot due to which the officials had to call the police force. After this, the spot was evacuated. A rescue operation has been started. Due to the large amount of debris, the rescue may take time.

Probe on

In this case, ADM C B Prasad said that all the officers have reached the spot. "The matter is being investigated in depth. Prima facie, the explosion seems to have been caused by the cylinder. The situation will become clear only after a thorough investigation of the rest of the matter," he said.

Meanwhile, SP Sameer Saurabh said that "Information has been received about 2 people being buried. A rescue operation is being carried out, he said.

Read More

  1. UP: Class 2 Boy Killed As Sacrifice For "School's Prosperity"; Director, Principal, Teachers Held
  2. Odisha Shocker: Human sacrifice of 14-yr-old boy suspected; woman priest, 3 sons held

Morena: A huge cylinder explosion took place in a house located in Islampura area of ​​City Kotwali police station area on Saturday. The whole house collapsed in the incident. At the same time, many nearby houses have also been damaged. A woman and a girl are allegedly trapped under the debris, police said.

As per latest information, Gajraj Singh Rathore has two houses in Islampura area. His family lives in one of them and the other house is rented out, in which a person named Jamil lives. Neighours said that at around 11 o'clock Jamil's wife was cooking food along with her daughter when this explosion happened.

Nearby houses were damaged

In this incident, the surrounding houses have also been badly damaged. Two nearby houses have also suffered heavy damage. At the same time, more than half a dozen houses have developed cracks. The explosion was so loud that its sound was heard up to 1 kilometer away and the glasses of houses up to 500 meters away broke, locals said.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police, administrative officers and SDRF team reached the spot. At the same time, a crowd of people gathered at the spot due to which the officials had to call the police force. After this, the spot was evacuated. A rescue operation has been started. Due to the large amount of debris, the rescue may take time.

Probe on

In this case, ADM C B Prasad said that all the officers have reached the spot. "The matter is being investigated in depth. Prima facie, the explosion seems to have been caused by the cylinder. The situation will become clear only after a thorough investigation of the rest of the matter," he said.

Meanwhile, SP Sameer Saurabh said that "Information has been received about 2 people being buried. A rescue operation is being carried out, he said.

Read More

  1. UP: Class 2 Boy Killed As Sacrifice For "School's Prosperity"; Director, Principal, Teachers Held
  2. Odisha Shocker: Human sacrifice of 14-yr-old boy suspected; woman priest, 3 sons held

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MPCYLINDER BLASTEXPLOSIONMADHYA PRADESHMADHYA PRADESH BLAST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.