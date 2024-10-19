Cylinder Blast Causes House Collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Morena; Mother, Daughter 'Trapped' Under Debris

Morena: A huge cylinder explosion took place in a house located in Islampura area of ​​City Kotwali police station area on Saturday. The whole house collapsed in the incident. At the same time, many nearby houses have also been damaged. A woman and a girl are allegedly trapped under the debris, police said.

As per latest information, Gajraj Singh Rathore has two houses in Islampura area. His family lives in one of them and the other house is rented out, in which a person named Jamil lives. Neighours said that at around 11 o'clock Jamil's wife was cooking food along with her daughter when this explosion happened.

Nearby houses were damaged

In this incident, the surrounding houses have also been badly damaged. Two nearby houses have also suffered heavy damage. At the same time, more than half a dozen houses have developed cracks. The explosion was so loud that its sound was heard up to 1 kilometer away and the glasses of houses up to 500 meters away broke, locals said.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police, administrative officers and SDRF team reached the spot. At the same time, a crowd of people gathered at the spot due to which the officials had to call the police force. After this, the spot was evacuated. A rescue operation has been started. Due to the large amount of debris, the rescue may take time.

Probe on

In this case, ADM C B Prasad said that all the officers have reached the spot. "The matter is being investigated in depth. Prima facie, the explosion seems to have been caused by the cylinder. The situation will become clear only after a thorough investigation of the rest of the matter," he said.

Meanwhile, SP Sameer Saurabh said that "Information has been received about 2 people being buried. A rescue operation is being carried out, he said.