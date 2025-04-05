ETV Bharat / bharat

More Youth Have To Be Connected To Sangh: Bhagwat In Varanasi

Addressing an event at IIT-BHU, he said youth should spend one hour on their self-development and the rest 23 hours on the welfare of society

A file photo of Mohan Bhagwat.
A file photo of Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 5, 2025 at 1:03 PM IST

1 Min Read

Varanasi: Addressing a gathering of the Sangh branch at the NCC ground of the IIT-BHU in Varanasi on Friday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said more youths need to be connected with the organisation.

"More and more youth have to be connected to the Sangh. We have to make our groups so strong that people want to join us by seeing our conduct. The youth should spend one hour on their self-development and the rest 23 hours on the welfare of society," Bhagwat said.

The Sarsangchalak (chief) said changes have also been made in the duration of the training of the Sangh. "The first year training class will now be 15 days, named Karyakarta Vikas Varg instead of Sangh Shiksha Varg Pratham Varsh," he added,

After his address, Bhagwat reached the guest house of IIT-BHU to meet with the directors of IMS, IIT-BHU and the faculty. On Saturday, he is scheduled to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, followed by a separate interaction with the intellectuals based out of Kashi.

On April 6, Bhagwat is scheduled to visit Lajpat Nagar to attend an event of the Sangh branch. The next day, on April 7, he will leave for Lucknow, following a meeting with the workers of the Kashi province.

