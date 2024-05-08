56.4 Percent of Total Disease Burden in India Is Due to Unhealthy Diets: ICMR

New Delhi : Stating that 56.4 percent of total disease burden in India is due to unhealthy diets, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that healthy diets and physical activity can reduce a substantial proportion of coronary heart disease (CHD) and hypertension (HTN) and prevent upto 80 percent of type 2 diabetes.

“A significant proportion of premature deaths can be averted by following a healthy lifestyle,” the ICMR said.

India’s premier institute for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research (ICMR) has come out with a “Dietary Guidelines for Indians” highlighting that a balanced diet prevents all the adverse effects of nutritional deficiencies and also ensures optimal growth and development.

Data from the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey 2019 (CNNS) highlights that a substantial number of children exhibit early indications of non-communicable disease (NCD) and its related risk factors like diabetes and hypertension. The presence of altered metabolic biomarkers in over half of the undernourished and normal-weight children and adolescents raises significant public health concerns.

“The upsurge in the consumption of highly processed foods laden with sugars and fats, coupled with reduced physical activity and the limited access to diverse foods, exacerbate micronutrient deficiencies and the overweight and obesity problems. Research indicates that unhealthy, highly processed, high-fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) foods have become more affordable and accessible than the healthier alternatives,” the ICMR- National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) study said.

Quoting CNNS study, the ICMR said that 40.6 percent of children between 1-4 years of age suffer from anemia. Referring to the micronutrient deficiencies, the ICMR said that 32.1 percent children of the same age group suffer from iron deficiency.

Similarly, 36.7 percent of children between 10-19 years of age suffer from folate deficiency.

Referring to the non-communicable diseases, the ICMR said that 34.0 percent of children between 5-9 years of age suffer from high triglycerides. At least 28.2 percent of children between 10-19 years of age suffer from low-density lipoprotein (LDL).

As per NFHS 5, 2021, 24.0 percent male suffer from hypertension whereas 21.3 percent women suffer from the same NCD.

At least 47.7 percent men between the age group of 18-69 suffer from abdominal obesity whereas 56.7 percent women of the same age group suffer from abdominal obesity. 22.9 percent men and 24.0 percent women between the age group 18-69 suffer from overweight and obesity.

The ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), ‘My Plate for the Day’ recommends sourcing of macronutrients and micronutrients from a minimum of eight food groups, with vegetables, fruits, green leafy vegetables, roots and tubers forming essentially half the plate of the recommended foods per day.

“The other major portion is occupied by cereals and millets, followed by pulses, flesh foods, eggs, nuts, oil seeds and milk/curd. Intake of cereals should be limited to 45 percent of the total energy, while for pulses, eggs and flesh foods, the total energy percentage should be around 14 percent to 15 percent; total fat intake should be less than or equal to 30 percent energy, while nuts, oilseeds, milk and milk products should contribute to 8 percent –10 percent of total energy per day respectively,” the ICMR-NIN said in the study.

As per the data, cereals contribute to 50 percent to 70 percent of total energy per day. Pulses, meat, poultry and fish together contribute to 6 percent to 9 percent of the total energy per day as against the recommended intake level of 14 percent of total energy from these foods.

“In a large segment of the country's population, the intake of micronutrient-dense foods (whole grains, pulses, beans, nuts, fresh vegetables, fruits, etc.) is found to be lower than the recommended levels, whereas, the intake of refined cereals is found to be higher. A steady increase in the intake of unhealthy foods among people complicates matters further. As a result, the majority of the population including children suffer from malnutrition and its adverse health outcomes,” the study further said.

While overall food grain production, especially of cereals, has risen consistently over the past few decades, the per capita availability of food grains indicates adequacy in cereals (464g), with pulses remaining low.

“Due to the limited availability and high cost of pulses and meat, a significant proportion of the Indian population relies heavily on cereals, resulting in poor intake of essential macronutrients (essential amino acids and essential fatty acids) and micronutrients. Low intake of essential nutrients can disrupt metabolism and increase the risk of insulin resistance and associated disorders from a young age,” the study said.

The study said that the most logical, sustainable, and long-term solution to all forms of malnutrition is ensuring the availability, accessibility, and affordability of nutrient-rich foods while promoting consumption of diverse foods from various food groups.

“Dietary guidelines play a pivotal role in guiding individuals toward selecting appropriate foods in adequate quantities across a range of food groups, thereby facilitating optimal nutrition throughout the lifetime,” it said.

Director general of ICMR Dr Rajiv Bahl said that this document provides practical advice and recommendations for individuals, families, communities and policy makers to promote healthy eating habits and reduce the burden of diet related disease and disorders in India.

“The guidelines emphasise the importance of consuming a variety of foods from all food groups. In addition to dietary recommendations, the guidelines provide information on physical activity, hydration, healthy weight management, food safety and food labelling,” Dr Bahl said.