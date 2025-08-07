More Than a Thread: Meena Devi's Rakhi Journey Is A Symbol of Hope and Self-Reliance

New Delhi: Meena Didi’s handmade rakhis are not only sold in India now, but they travel to countries like America, London, and Australia, bridging geographical distances and bringing world recognition.
A postgraduate in M.Sc.Organic Chemistry, Meena Didi transformed personal barriers into a thriving entrepreneurial venture through the emotional bonding of Raksha Bandhan.
Unable to find suitable employment due to family commitments in the 1990s, Meena Didi embarked on a remarkable journey that not only gave her recognition but also provided employment to dozens of women.
Today, Meena Didi's handmade rakhis are being sold not only in India but also in countries like America and the United Kingdom. Meena Didi's rakhis are being sold in almost every state of the country today, and they take the colours and flavours of an Indian festival to foreign lands in London and America.
Despite being a postgraduate in M.Sc. in organic Chemistry, Meena could not get a job due to family responsibilities, but she did not give up. In the 1990s, when she could not find rakhis of her choice in the markets of Delhi, she decided to make rakhis herself, and from then on, there was no stopping her.
Meena said that her friends who now live in London sell these rakhis among the people of the Indian community there. Similarly, her rakhis are sold in America, Australia and other countries. Meena's rakhis have become a much sought-after item of emotional bonding among the Indian diaspora.
The woman entrepreneur lives with her husband and son in the Saya Zenith Society of Indirapuram. When she started designing her own rakhis, she gradually involved women from the neighbourhood in this work.
Today, dozens of housewives are associated with her project who, apart from managing their homes, devote time to making rakhi as per Meena’s specifications and enable them to earn about Rs. 15,000 every month. Some help in the supply of raw material, while others help in preparing decoration items. Many men are also engaged in sending rakhi consignments to foreign countries or bringing goods through courier and other means.
Lakshmi, one such rakhi worker, for example, said: “I earn nearly Rs. 12,000 a month by making rakhis. Along with this, I also take care of the family. It helps me with my financial stability.”
Indu, another entrepreneur, said that she had been learning rakhi designing and making rakhis for about one and a half years now. Her dream is to start her own rakhi business in the near future.
The unique selling point of Meena’s rakhi business is the matchless variety and the elegance of different designs, and the wide choices she offers. Kundan rakhi, god-figure rakhis, cartoon character rakhis, sandalwood rakhis, along with rakhis specially designed for brother and sister-in-law are her speciality. The custom is to tie the rakhi to brothers as well as the sister-in-law.
However, there is no compromise in terms of quality. Talking about the challenges from Chinese rakhis that invade the markets now, Meena said that her rakhis are better in quality and price, as well.
“My rakhis in the lower range cost just Rs. 3 to 4 while the Chinese ones are costly.” She disclosed: “The colour of the thread of my rakhis does not fade, this is the result of hard work and shows the quality. For making rakhis, high-quality decorative items are ordered from cities like Sadar Bazar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Jaipur and Gujarat.”
Meena said that she has a sister in Kolkata who gets beautiful decorative items made for rakhis. The special thing is that machines are not used in this work. Everything is prepared by hand, hard work and love.
“Dedication is very important, along with hard work. Meena started from her small house and today has built a platform that is connecting women with the thread of self-reliance. Her rakhis are not just a thread, but a symbol of hope, tradition and strength. While giving a message to other women, Meena said that "If there is hard work and dedication, then no work is small. When your work provides employment to others, it is the biggest self-satisfaction.
Beyond the meticulous craft of her rakhis, Meena's story is a testament to the power of dedication and hard work. From a modest home, she has cultivated a thriving enterprise of self-reliance. Her creations are symbols of hope. Meena encourages other women with a profound message: “No work is beneath you if you have the desire to accomplish.”
