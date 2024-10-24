ETV Bharat / bharat

More Than 70 Flights Receive Bomb Threats On Thursday

Several Indian airlines received bomb threats on Thursday. In 11 days, nearly 250 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received the bomb threats.

Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 32 minutes ago

New Delhi: More than 70 flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats on Thursday, according to sources. The sources said around 20 flights each of Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo have got the threats while Akasa Air has got the threats for about 14 flights. In 11 days, nearly 250 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received the bomb threats.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said some of its flights operating on October 24 have received security alerts. "The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the government plans to take legislative actions to deal with instances of bomb threats to airlines, including placing perpetrators of such threats in the no-fly list.

