More Than 15 Lakhs Visited Chardham in Uttarakhand till June 2

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The number of devotees coming for the Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra, which started on May 10, has crossed 15,67,095 lakhs. Devotees are arriving for the Chardham Yatra from every nook and corner of the country as well as from abroad. The highest number of devotees is recorded in Kedarnath Dham. The government and administration have implemented many strategies to control the increasing crowd.

There is a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees regarding the Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra. The figures released by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department clearly show that this time the Chardham Yatra will break all its records.

Kedarnath Dham: A large number of devotees are reaching Kedarnath Dham. On June 2, 19,484 devotees visited Kedarnath Dham. Out of which 12,857 are men, 6,323 are women and 304 are children. Till now a total of 6,27,213 devotees visited Kedarnath.

Badrinath Dham: The doors of Badrinath were opened for devotees on May 12 at 6 am. A huge crowd of devotees is reaching the Dham to have the darshan of Lord Badri Vishal. On June 2, 21,269 devotees visited. This includes 13,904 men, 6,614 women and 751 children. A total of 3,79,041 devotees visited Badrinath Dham so far.

Gangotri Dham: Today on June 2, 12,5,41 devotees visited Gangotri Dham. Out of which 6,476 are men and 5,876 are women and 189 are children. So far 2,75210 devotees visited Gangotri.

Yamunotri Dham: On June 2, 11,942 devotees visited Maa Yamuna in Yamunotri Dham of Uttarakhand. Out of which 5,867 are men, 5,808 are women and 267 are children. Since May 10, 2,85,631 devotees visited Maa Yamuna.

