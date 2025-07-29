More Reserves, Stronger Protection Are Key To Tiger Conservation, Says Expert

By Santu Das

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Tiger Day, a wildlife expert on Tuesday emphasised on declaration of more tiger reserves across the country for its conservation and to boost its population.

The wildlife expert also lauded the efforts of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for its initiatives, resulting in an increase in the tiger population in the country.

Every year on July 29, International Tiger Day is observed to emphasise the significance of tiger conservation worldwide. It raises awareness about the challenges faced by tigers and initiatives undertaken to protect their future.

Notably, India's approach to tiger conservation has evolved significantly, transitioning from early prohibitions on hunting and trade to advanced, comprehensive strategies that incorporate legal systems, international collaboration, and active community participation. These persistent endeavours led to the survival of tigers. India's efforts have yielded remarkable results, as it is now home to over 70 per cent of the world's tiger population.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority, along with the States, conducts the quadrennial All India Tiger Estimation. The tiger population has increased to 3,682 in 2022 as compared to 2967 in 2018, as per the data issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Between 2006 to 2022, the number of tigers has drastically increased from 1411 to 3682.

For the conservation of tigers, 58 tiger reserves have been notified in India, which occupy nearly 2.5 per cent of the geographical area of the country. The number of tiger reserves has increased from 46 to 58 since 2014. The latest entrant in the tiger reserve is Madhya Pradesh's Madhav Tiger Reserve.

Wildlife Expert's View

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the occasion of International Tiger Day, Jalpan Rupapara, a wildlife expert, said, "India has seen an increase in tiger population. It is the result of the conservation efforts and the will of the government. I think this is also due to strict measures against poaching. "

Referring to tiger reserves across the country, he said, "If more and more tiger reserves are created, definitely it will add to the conservation of tigers. Many states, like Madhya Pradesh, are creating new tiger reserves. If this process is strengthened, definitely this will help to boost the tiger population and conservation."

The wildlife expert asserted that the people living in and around the protected areas play a great role in the conservation of all the wildlife species, including the tiger, adding that their positive mindset and actions can help to reduce man-animal conflict. "They should be sensitised about dos and don'ts while they sight wild animals like tigers or leopards. So, if they are properly taught about how to be around a big cat, then it will reduce the man-animal conflict. It will definitely lead to the conservation of the species," he added.

