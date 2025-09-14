ETV Bharat / bharat

More Parcel Trains Planned To Move Kashmiri Fruits To Outside Markets: Railways Officials

Srinagar: A day after Indian Railways started parcel trains to transport Kashmiri apples to outside markets amid the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the officials on Sunday said that more parcel trains would run on the route soon.

The announcement was made by the Railways in an interaction of the Additional Member of the Railway Board (MOBD) and senior officers with apple traders, fruit growers, and agglomerators in the Anantnag district of the Kashmir Valley.

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, said the traders were informed of the objective of running the trains and the importance of rail traffic over road traffic and how Indian Railways will help apple growers of Kashmir to transport their fruits to national markets quickly and efficiently, especially in a constrained situation like the closure of highways.