More Parcel Trains Planned To Move Kashmiri Fruits To Outside Markets: Railways Officials
The announcement was made in an interaction between the Additional Member of the Railway Board (MOBD) and senior officers with apple traders and fruit growers.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 8:44 PM IST
Srinagar: A day after Indian Railways started parcel trains to transport Kashmiri apples to outside markets amid the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the officials on Sunday said that more parcel trains would run on the route soon.
The announcement was made by the Railways in an interaction of the Additional Member of the Railway Board (MOBD) and senior officers with apple traders, fruit growers, and agglomerators in the Anantnag district of the Kashmir Valley.
Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, said the traders were informed of the objective of running the trains and the importance of rail traffic over road traffic and how Indian Railways will help apple growers of Kashmir to transport their fruits to national markets quickly and efficiently, especially in a constrained situation like the closure of highways.
“Currently, apples are being transported from Kashmir to Delhi and other areas by parcel cargo trains. More parcel trains will be added in the future,” Singhal said in a statement.
The Railways began freight operations for apples from Saturday between Budgam and Adarsh Nagar railway stations in Delhi. This decision was taken after the railways operated parcel trains during the cherry season from Katra to Mumbai stations. Earlier, the MOBD conducted an important railway section from Katra Railway Station to Budgam, including the iconic Anji and Chenab bridges.
Singhal said a detailed inspection of Katra Railway Station was carried out, including passenger lounges, restaurants, shopping areas, etc. He said the inspection also focused on operational preparedness, safety measures, structural integrity and overall progress of the route, particularly the engineering marvels – Anji Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, and Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge – and the review of these bridges.
Read More