ETV Bharat / bharat

More Flexible Security Dimension Within Quad Framework May Be Explored: Par Panel

New Delhi: Underlining the complex geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, a parliamentary panel has recommended that a "more flexible security dimension" within the Quad framework may be explored by including initiatives like conducting joint maritime exercises in the Indian Ocean, aimed at improving coordination and better preparedness for emerging security challenges.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs has also "strongly recommended" creation of a comprehensive inter-ministerial task force, involving ministries of defence, external affairs and commerce and other key ministries, which will facilitate rapid and efficient execution of the country's strategic priorities in the Indian Ocean.

The panel's over 130-page report on 'Evaluation of India's Indian Ocean Strategy' was presented in Parliament on Monday. India, the US, Australia and Japan came together over 20 years ago to extend assistance in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. The coalition is now known as Quad.

In December 2024, the foreign ministers of the member nations of the grouping had said in a joint statement, "As four partners, we share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable and prosperous, underpinned by effective regional institutions."

The parliamentary committee, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, in its report said it understands India's "cautious approach towards a security-centric Quad" due to its policy of multi-alignment.

"However, given the complex geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, the Committee recommend that a more flexible security dimension within the Quad framework may be explored by including initiatives such as conducting joint maritime exercises in the Indian Ocean, aimed at improving coordination, enhancing maritime domain awareness (MDA), and better preparedness for emerging security challenges," it said.

"Proactive steps taken to deepen the Quad's security cooperation, without compromising its multi-alignment approach, focused on non-confrontational exercises and capacity-building initiatives, could significantly enhance regional stability and strengthen India's role as a responsible maritime power in the IOR," the report said.

According to the panel, India should also "deepen its strategic alliances" with regional powers and global partners, particularly through forums such as the Quad, to ensure collective security and strengthen deterrence. The committee further recommended that India should frame a "comprehensive and dynamic strategic engagement plan" for all 35 littoral states of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), grounded in shared common interests.

The panel said it acknowledges the paramount strategic, economic, and environmental significance of the IOR for India. With a coastline of over 7,500 km, coupled with its vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 2.4 million sq km, India is uniquely positioned at the heart of one of the most vital regions in the world.