More And More Women's Participation Needed An Parliament, Assemblies: Rahul

New Delhi: Flagging inequality in leadership roles in Parliament and state assemblies, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said for true equality, more and more women's participation is necessary in these institutions. The former Congress chief urged women to participate in his party's 'Shakti Abhiyan', which aims to create an equal space for 'women's interests' in politics.

"Women have always been an important force in our society and politics, but still there is inequality in leadership roles in Parliament and assemblies," he said in a post in Hindi on Facebook. "For true equality, more and more women's participation in these places is necessary," Gandhi said. "With the thought of 'Aadhi Abadi, Poora Haq', we are dedicated to this goal. If you too are ready to bring this change, then join 'Shakti Abhiyan'," the Congress leader said.

"Your participation is very important to bring real change by strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level," he said. "Let us become participants of this change, from the village to the nation," Gandhi said and shared a link to register for 'Shakti Abhiyan'. The Indian Youth Congress' Shakti Abhiyan' initiative aims to create an equal space for 'women's interests' in politics and decision-making, driven by the representation 'of women by women' at all levels of governance -- local bodies, legislative assemblies and Parliament.

The Indira Fellowship is an initiative in honour of former prime minister Indira Gandhi to amplify the voices of women in the political arena and drive a much-needed transformation in our society.