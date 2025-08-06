Morarji Desai Museum: A Glimpse Into A Statesman's Legacy: India's Only Dual-Honoured PM

Ahmedabad: The Morarji Desai Museum, nestled within the historic Gujarat Vidyapeeth in Ahmedabad, offers a glimpse into the life and legacy of a distinguished Prime Minister of India.

Established in 2003, this museum stands out as the only one in India to proudly display the dual honour of Bharat Ratna and the Nishan-e-Pakistan, India's and Pakistan's highest civilian awards respectively, that were bestowed upon this great leader of India – Morarji Desai.

The museum is delicately curated with over 350 exhibits from Desai's personal collection – a tribute to his dying wishes – offering a rare glimpse into the daily life of this influential leader. The exhibits range from his Khadi kurta and Charkha (spinning wheel) to his worship rosaries, depicting a life that was committed to Gandhian values of simple living.

Letters of Honour:

Along with the two major awards, letters of honour received by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai during his lifetime and many items including those of daily use like Khadi clothes, socks and slippers are preserved and put on display. After coming under the influence of Gandhiji, Morarji Desai used to spin the charkha every day. That charkha used by him is also kept here. He used to worship God every day, and rosaries and undergarments are also kept there.

Statues gifted to Morarji Desai during his foreign trips, the statue of Lord Buddha found in Thailand and artistic symbols gifted to him by the people of Nagaland during his reception are also displayed here. More than 46 honour letters received by him from various countries, states and institutions during his lifetime are also preserved in the museum. The stick with which he used to walk is on display here.

Coin collection and gold scissors

The gold scissors gifted to him during the inauguration of Tokyo Bank of Delhi are rare items on display, said Janvi Soni, a visitor to the museum.

Morarji Desai was also the Finance Minister of India and he was fond of collecting various coins. There are ancient coins of India, coins of Budapest in the gallery. Apart from these the equipment he used every day like looking glasses, dentures, a small diary containing his telephone numbers are on display.

“This museum is a reflection of Morarji Desai's ideals, his simple lifestyle and his commitment to Gandhi's ideas,” said Kiran Varia Head, Morarji Desai Museum.