Month After Deadly Pahalgam Attack, Terrorists In Woods Continue To Elude Security Forces

Srinagar: A month after terrorists struck Pahalgam's Baisaran, killing 26 tourists and a pony operator, the place is forlorn. The high-altitude Baisaran meadow has been closed for locals as well as tourists after security forces took over the place to pin down terrorists. But the month-long hunt in the dense pine and fir forests has yielded no headway.

“The hunt in the forests for terrorists is underway, and we will get them sooner or later,” a security officer told ETV Bharat.

For now, the chase has left a clue about the training of terrorists surviving inside the hostile topography and dense forest with inclement weather, as has been encountered by the forces too in the month-long searches.

Over 90 kilometres from the capital Srinagar, Pahalgam, the Valley of Shepherds, spreads out to alpine pastures, lakes and wilderness beyond Kashmir. Interconnected with Jammu’s Chenab Valley by over 6,400 meters high Brammah peak of the Himalayan mountain range, the hill station offers access to as far as Kishtwar, Himachal, Ladakh’s Zanskar on one side and Dachigam wildlife sanctuary on the other end.

This topography, according to the security officer, would have weighed heavily during the planning of the terror attack by the Pakistan-backed terrorists. “The planners knew the place very well and the escape route it offers through dense forests,” he added.

The attack elicited a strong response from India by downgrading ties with Pakistan and suspending the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) that allows a water sharing agreement on six rivers in India to downstream Pakistan. Besides, India targeted nine terror hubs, including those of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad inside Pakistan, resulting in a four-day intense military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed countries, until a ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump on May 10.

A probe into the Pahalgam attack being carried out by the National Investigation Agency, which descended into Baisaran after taking over the case from J&K Police, is underway.

The premier anti-terror agency has been exploring all angles, including physical as well as digital evidence. Almost 150 people have been questioned, including the witnesses, besides examining the site of the incident at Baisaran, an official said.

Among them are the traders, photographers and pony riders who were the first responders to the meadow, which is non-motorable, almost six kilometres from Pahalgam town.

Five terrorists, including three from Pakistan, are believed to be behind the deadly Baisaran attack, with the J&K Police releasing sketches of three terrorists. They include two Pakistani terrorists named as Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Adil Bhai alias Talha bhai, besides a local, Adil Hussain Thoker.

Thoker, a resident of Gurre village in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, travelled to Pakistan in 2018 and is believed to have entered Kashmir last year. He is believed to be the key person for ‘guiding’ Pakistan terrorists. A reward of Rs 20 lakh each announced for information leading to them has yielded nothing so far.

The security agencies suspect the same group’s footprints in multiple attacks from Jammu’s Poonch to Kashmir’s Gulmarg since 2023, suggesting the terrorists could have been walking surreptitiously through the woods and are adept at jungle warfare.

Four soldiers were killed in Dera Ki Gali in December 2023, followed by the killing of six construction workers and a doctor working at a tunnel site in Sonamarg’s Gagangir in October 2024. Same month, two army soldiers and two porters were killed in Gulmarg heights.

Amid this, gallops of ponies who would climb the steep, rugged track through the forests to Baisaran meadow have fallen silent. “We are home now all day and rarely enter the yard where we would pick tourists for Baisaran,” said a pony rider who was among those questioned by the investigators. “I don’t know how to survive in the absence of a livelihood and pay pocket money to my school-going children.”