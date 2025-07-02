Monsoon Session Of Parliament From July 21 To Aug 21: Parl Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12.

In view of Independence Day celebrations, there will be no sittings on August 13 and 14, he said in a post on X. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are scheduled to convene at 11 am on the opening day. The session is expected to witness heated debates, particularly in the wake of recent demands by the Opposition for an immediate special session of Parliament.

On June 3, 16 Opposition parties had sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for an urgent discussion on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and the government’s subsequent retaliatory military operation, named Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In response, the government has asserted that all relevant matters, including those raised by the Opposition, can be addressed during the monsoon session. The move is seen as an attempt to channel all legislative and political deliberations into the scheduled session rather than convening a separate one.

The announcement follows a productive Budget Session earlier this year, held in two phases from January 31 to April 4. During that session, Parliament passed a number of important legislations. One such bill was the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, which aims to strengthen the governance of waqf properties through better stakeholder engagement, improved registration processes, and the use of scientific methods. The bill also repealed the Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923.

Another key development was the passage of the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025. This legislation enables the establishment of a dedicated university focused on the cooperative sector, aimed at providing education, training, and research to support and expand India’s cooperative movement.

Additionally, the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, was passed to modernize and simplify India’s immigration laws. It streamlines processes for visa issuance, registration of foreigners, and entry-exit protocols for international travelers, marking a comprehensive overhaul of the legal framework surrounding immigration.

With Agency Inputs