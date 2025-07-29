ETV Bharat / bharat

'Modi Foreign Policy Bankruptcy Exposed During Op Sindoor': Rahul Scathing Attack On PM In Parliament

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks during a debate in the House on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tore apart the BJP-led NDA government in Parliament on Tuesday, launching a no-holds-barred attack on the government for its 'diplomatic and strategic failure' to expose the machinations of Pakistan globally during 'Operation Sindoor.'

Gandhi said all that the government wanted to do was to save the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has the "blood of Phalgam in his hands".

"If Narendra Modi has 50 per cent of the courage of Indira Gandhi, who sailed the country through a period of crisis during the 1971 Bangladesh War, he must admit his government's lapse during Operation Sindoor," Gandhi said in the Parliament.

The Congress leader also picked holes in India's foreign policy. "Not a single word of condemnation was uttered against Pakistan for promoting terrorism by any country in the world. Operation Sindoor exposed PM Modi's foreign policy bankruptcy. Countries' only terrorism was condemned. Asim Munir was having lunch with Donald Trump. Why didn't the Indian government raise objections to the high-profile meeting at the White House? Rahul questioned.

To substantiate his claim, the Congress leader drew a comparison between the 1971 war era and the Operation Sindoor period, stressing India's war tactics and diplomatic manoeuvres in Indira Gandhi's era were far more superior as compared to Narendra Modi's time.

"Hundred per cent political will and full operational freedom are needed for strategic and diplomatic victories. Rajnath Singh drew a comparison between the 1971 war and the Operation Sindoor era. We also lost aircraft in the war, as constraints imposed by political leadership hampered our progress. In a word, forces' hands were tied by the government," Rahul said.

He also criticised Rajnath Singh for his Parliament confession that the government never wanted to attack the military infrastructure of Pakistan. "We don't want escalation. These are the words of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. His words exposed a lack of political will and a flaw in tactical manoeuvre," he added.