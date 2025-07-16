Monsoon Session | Congress To Counter Centre Over Pahalgam Attack, Bihar Voter List Revision

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has directed the Congress leaders to hold a national OBC conclave in Delhi on July 25 even as the grand old party is preparing to counter the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing Bihar voter list revision during the Monsoon session of Parliament, which will start from July 21.

The session will conclude on August 21. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi reviewed the strategy for the coming session along with senior leaders on July 15.

"The entire opposition wanted an urgent special session to discuss the Pahalgam (terror) attack and the events that followed. On June 3, 16 opposition parties had jointly addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue," Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.

"But the government simply announced the dates of the Monsoon session much in advance in a move to reject the opposition’s demand. We would certainly like to have discussion over the issue during the Monsoon session. There are a lot of answers that people seek. For instance, have the four terrorists behind the attack been apprehended or not?" said Jawed.

According to party insiders, the Congress would also flag issues related to internal security, foreign policy, economic distress, caste census, threats to the Constitution and the role of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"The entire INDIA bloc is on the streets against the Election Commission’s Bihar voter list revision. Besides the timing of the exercise, the chaos it has resulted in is there for all to see. It has brought unnecessary harassment to the poor. The BJP is already on the backfoot over the move. Obviously, the matter will be raised during the coming session,” said Jawed, who is an MP from Bihar.

The Congress strategy meeting will soon be followed by a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders to forge greater unity among the grouping during the session.

Separately, the OBC national conclave, which is likely to be held at the Talkatora Stadium on July 25, aims to question the government’s 2027 caste census move and will also be a show of strength during the parliament session. The Congress party does not want to let the Centre hijack the caste census move and believes that the announcement to hold the exercise along with the main census was taken by the BJP to get some benefit in the Bihar assembly elections scheduled to be held in October-November 2025.

"The OBC national conclave will flag Rahul Gandhi’s focus on the social justice plank and the welfare of the communities which form the bulk of the population across the country," Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Amit Chavda told ETV Bharat.

"Our leader has been raising their voice for years, and the government announced the caste census only to counter him. But that kind of a survey was needed now and not two years later, as it would allow the government to have a clear picture of social distribution. Such data can then be used to tailor social welfare policies in a more just manner. This is also part of the Nyay concept of our leader," added Chavda.

Chavda is one of the 24 national leaders who are members of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) OBC Advisory Council, formed recently on Rahul’s instructions.