Monsoon Runoff Deepens River Pollution; Expert Calls for Urgent Government Action

New Delhi: The monsoon season, typically seen as a time for replenishing water supplies, is exacerbating pollution and causing environmental degradation.

While larger volumes of water may temporarily reduce the concentration of certain pollutants, they also enhance the river's capacity to transport waste, spreading contaminants over wider areas and affecting more communities and ecosystems.

Increased water levels may result in the erosion of riverbanks and the devastation of natural habitats found in riparian zones. It also poses a considerable risk to human life.

Notably, several rivers, including the Ganga and Yamuna, have already been struggling with the issue of pollution. Cleaning/rejuvenation of rivers is a continuous and dynamic process. As per the last report of the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) of 2022 on pollution assessment of rivers in the country based on water quality monitoring results, the polluted river stretches stood at 311.

Expressing concern over the matter, an environmental activist emphasised that the Central government must adopt a comprehensive and proactive approach to address this issue.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, BS Vohra said, "The increasing water levels in Indian rivers, particularly the Yamuna, may seem beneficial for replenishing water resources, but they often worsen pollution and environmental degradation. Heavy rainfall and frequent flooding contribute significantly to this problem."

He said runoff from urban, industrial, and agricultural areas carries a mix of pollutants—sewage, chemicals, plastics, and fertilisers—into rivers. This sudden influx deteriorates water quality and increases the biological oxygen demand (BOD), which can deplete oxygen levels and threaten aquatic life.

"Additionally, rising water levels can erode riverbanks and destroy natural habitats along riparian zones. This not only displaces wildlife but also disrupts breeding cycles and food chains, leading to long-term ecological imbalances. Nutrient-rich runoff may also trigger algal blooms, further choking aquatic systems and rendering the water unfit for human or animal use," the environmental activist said.

He said the rising water levels in Indian rivers, particularly during Monsoon seasons, are intensifying pollution and posing a serious threat to human health, ecosystems, and livelihoods. To effectively address this crisis, the central government must adopt a comprehensive and proactive approach.

Suggesting measures to address this issue, Vohra said, "Firstly, strengthening waste management is crucial. This includes upgrading sewage treatment plants, ensuring proper segregation and disposal of waste, and strictly regulating industrial effluents. Zero liquid discharge norms must be enforced for polluting industries, along with strict penalties for violations. Secondly, flood and stormwater management systems should be enhanced to prevent runoff of untreated waste into rivers. Creating green infrastructure and implementing floodplain zoning can help mitigate further damage."