Monsoon Retreats As IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Northeast India

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is beginning to retreat, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announcing its withdrawal from parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and certain regions in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh over the next few days.

Currently, a weather trough stretches from the Comorin area to South Coastal Karnataka while a cyclonic system is over northeast Assam. This combination is expected to bring widespread rainfall in several regions.

Northeast India: The IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall throughout the week in the northeast. On October 3, heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Residents should also prepare for scattered rainfall in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Warnings are in place for heavy rainfall from September 30 to October 4 in several northeastern states, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, with some areas expecting up to 27 cm of rain.

South Peninsular India: In South Peninsular India, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Karnataka. Isolated heavy rainfall may occur in Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Northwest and Central India: In contrast, Northwest, West and Central India will likely see a dry spell over the next week, with no significant rainfall expected. Minimum temperatures are above normal in several regions, especially in East Rajasthan.

No Rain in New Delhi: The monsoon season in Delhi is experiencing a notable delay, with no rain reported in the national capital. Typically, the monsoon ends around September 25, but this year, the withdrawal began on September 23 in Rajasthan and Gujarat, affecting the timeline in Delhi.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has not provided a specific date for when the monsoon will officially retreat from the city. Currently, the monsoon continues to impact parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat, including areas like Firozpur, Sirsa and Ajmer. An announcement regarding the end of the monsoon season in Delhi is expected later this week.