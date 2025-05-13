ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Reaches South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the early arrival of the southwest monsoon over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, and some areas of the north Andaman Sea.

Widespread moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall at a few places occurred over the Nicobar Islands during the past 24 hours. Thus, the widespread rainfall with isolated/scattered heavy rainfall continued over the Nicobar Islands during the past two days.

The strength and depth of westerly wind increased continuously during the past two days over parts of south Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea. The westerly wind speed at 1.5 km above mean sea level is above 20 knots and the depth of westerly wind over some parts of south Bay, Nicobar Islands and some parts of Andaman Sea is up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.