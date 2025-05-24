Monsoon Reaches Kerala, Earliest Onset Since 2009

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on Saturday, eight days ahead of schedule, the Indian Meteorological Department said. This is the earliest onset of monsoon since 2009.

"Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 24th May, 2025, against the normal date of 1st June. Thus, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala 8 days before the normal date. This is the earliest date of monsoon onset over Kerala after the year 2009, when it was set in over Kerala on 23rd May 2009." IMD said in a post on X.

Normally, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15. The monsoon set in over the southern state on May 30 last year; June 8 in 2023; May 29 in 2022; June 3 in 2021; June 1 in 2020; June 8 in 2019; and May 29 in 2018, IMD data showed.

According to meteorologists, there is no direct relationship between the onset date and the total rainfall over the country during the season. The monsoon arriving early or late in Kerala does not mean it will cover other parts of the country accordingly. It is characterised by large-scale variabilities and global, regional and local features, an official said.

The IMD in April forecast above-normal cumulative rainfall in the 2025 monsoon season, ruling out the possibility of El Nino conditions, which are associated with below-normal rainfall in the Indian subcontinent.

Meanwhile, life in the southern state has already been disrupted by persistent heavy rains, leading to a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening. Surface winds in the region are reaching speeds up to 50 kmph, leading to advisories and travel disruptions. Fishing has been banned along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts from May 24 to 27 as precautionary measures against rough seas. INCOIS (Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services) has forecast wave heights up to 3.5 meters, urging fishermen to stay ashore.

Tamil Nadu is also preparing for a weather onslaught, especially in its western districts. Eight districts, including Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Tenkasi, have been placed on red or orange alert. The low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea is expected to deliver “extremely heavy rainfall” in hilly areas of the state between May 25 and 27. Relief measures are being activated with 456 camps readied across vulnerable districts, including The Nilgiris and Coimbatore. "We have constituted 42 teams for disaster response. Control rooms are functional and evacuation protocols are in place,” Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru told reporters.