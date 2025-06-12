ETV Bharat / bharat

Orange Alert Issued In Dakshina Kannada District, Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

Mangaluru: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting continued heavy rainfall across coastal Karnataka, an Orange alert has been declared for Dakshina Kannada district.

In light of the severe weather conditions, district authorities have announced a holiday for all Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools (government, aided and private institutions) on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of the district, Mullai Muhilan, has activated emergency response measures under the Disaster Management Authority.

Officials at both district and taluk levels have been instructed to remain stationed at their respective headquarters and ensure uninterrupted coordination of disaster management efforts.