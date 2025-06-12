ETV Bharat / bharat

Orange Alert Issued In Dakshina Kannada District, Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST

Mangaluru: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting continued heavy rainfall across coastal Karnataka, an Orange alert has been declared for Dakshina Kannada district.

In light of the severe weather conditions, district authorities have announced a holiday for all Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools (government, aided and private institutions) on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of the district, Mullai Muhilan, has activated emergency response measures under the Disaster Management Authority.

Officials at both district and taluk levels have been instructed to remain stationed at their respective headquarters and ensure uninterrupted coordination of disaster management efforts.

A public advisory has been issued urging parents to prevent children from venturing near water bodies, low-lying areas, rivers, and the seashore. Fisherfolk have also been strictly advised not to venture into the sea.

According to officials, nodal officers assigned to various zones have been instructed to remain vigilant and respond swiftly to public complaints, maintaining constant communication with the district control room. Tourists and locals have been advised to avoid visiting riverbanks and coastal areas.

Each taluk has been directed to set up dedicated monitoring and relief centres, and departmental officials have been asked to stay on high alert.

For any weather-related emergencies, the public can reach the district control room at 0824-2442590, a release from the district administration stated.

