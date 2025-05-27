Rainfall Will Be Above Normal For India: IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that the rainfall will be above normal for India.

Speaking to reporters here, Dr M Mohapatra, Director General of the IMD, said, "India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall amounting to 108 per cent of long-period average in June. There will be above normal rainfall for the country from June to September 2025. There is a very high probability of high or excessive rainfall in the country. Rainfall will be above normal for the country."

He also said that rainfall will be below normal for Northeast India, which comprises of northeastern states, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The senior IMD official further said that the rainfall will be normal in Northwest India, which comprises mainly of northern states, including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. He said that rainfall will be above normal in Central India and South Peninsular India. Central India comprises states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

"For June, rainfall will be above normal for the entire country," the senior IMD official added. "The maximum temperature will be below normal and the minimum temperature will be above normal," he said.

He also said that they are not expecting a heatwave in June 2025. "During the last two to three days, Monsoon has advanced from Kerala to Maharashtra," he said.

"Monsoon always shows variations in the season," he added. Mohapatra also said rainfall will be above normal for Gujarat and the Saurashtra region. "Since Monsoon has come early in South India, it is beneficial for farmers and water bodies," Mohapatra added.