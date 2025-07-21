Parliament Session: Cong Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In Lok Sabha, Seeks Suspension Of Business In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Congress whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore on Monday gave an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, while Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala has given a Suspension of Business notice under rule 267 to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Upper House of Parliament.

Submitting the notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress MP Manickam Tagore wrote, "I give notice of my intention to move an adjournment motion to discuss a matter of urgent and serious national importance." He requested the Speaker to discuss the alleged security lapses that led to the Pahalgam terror attack, followed by the foreign policy post Operation Sindoor.

"Matter: Glaring security lapses that led to the Pahalgam terror attack, the questionable foreign policy handling in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the recent claim by the US President that five Indian fighter jets were shot down, and the conspicuous silence of the Hon'ble Prime Minister even after 24 public statements by the US President taking credit for India's ceasefire," the notice read.

Listing the Grounds for adjournment, Tagore added, "1. The horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians has shaken the conscience of the nation. The attack exposes serious intelligence and security failures, despite repeated warnings about cross-border infiltration and terror threats in Jammu & Kashmir."

"2. In response, our brave men and women in uniform executed Operation Sindoor with unmatched courage, discipline, and patriotism. The entire House salutes their sacrifice and commitment," the notice added. He alleged that the US President Donald Trump claimed that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was a result of trade pressure.

"3. However, the Government's handling of the post-operation diplomatic and strategic narrative has been nothing short of a foreign policy disaster. The US President has gone on record 24 times claiming that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was negotiated by him, often under the guise of trade pressure. These repeated statements have gone uncontested by India's leadership," Tagore wrote.

He added, "4. In his most recent remark, the US President claimed that five Indian fighter jets were shot down--a revelation that, if true, has not been placed before Parliament or the public. If false, it requires urgent rebuttal. Either way, this silence erodes trust in the Government's transparency on national security matters."

The Congress MP also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent amid President Trump's claims.

"5. The Hon'ble Prime Minister's complete silence on these repeated and increasingly provocative foreign assertions has created confusion, diminished India's diplomatic standing, and undermined confidence in the Government's strategic clarity," the notice read.

"6. To compound this, the Chief of Defence Staff made disclosures about Operation Sindoor on foreign soil, bypassing Parliament, raising further concerns over procedural accountability in national defence matters," he added. He requested the Speaker to suspend other business of the House and take up the matter for discussion in the Lok Sabha.

"Given the seriousness of the issues involved--national security lapses, erosion of sovereign decision-making, and weakening of India's international image--I request that all other business of the House be suspended to take up this matter of urgent national importance," Tagore wrote.

Meanwhile, writing to the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala gave a notice requesting the Suspension of Business in the House.

Surjewala wrote, "Under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of Rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Council of States (Rajya Sabha), I hereby give notice of my intention to move the following motion:- I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Subha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 21 July 2025: That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concems arising out of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam and India's response thenugh Oporation Sindoor".

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin today on a stormy note with the Opposition INDIA bloc gearing to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre on several key issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Air India (AI) 171 crash. The session will continue on August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days.

