Monsoon Moves Out: Rainfall Rumbles On, Thunderstorms Take Center Stage

New Delhi: The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon is making progress, with the line now passing through significant locations including Lakhimpur Kheri, Kota, and Udaipur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported favorable conditions for further withdrawal from the remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some areas in Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra over the next two-three days.

As of today, a low-pressure area is located over the north Bay of Bengal, impacting the coastal regions of Bangladesh and West Bengal. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation extends over north Bangladesh, influencing weather patterns in the adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Another cyclonic circulation persists in the southeast Arabian Sea, contributing to the current weather systems.

In terms of rainfall, the IMD forecasts widespread light to moderate rainfall across Northeast India throughout the week. This includes the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, and Sikkim. Specifically, isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated today in Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, with some regions expecting extremely heavy falls.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded in places such as Tura in West Garo Hills, which received 24 cm, and Bhaghmara in South Garo Hills, which saw 14 cm. Other regions experiencing significant rainfall include Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Assam, with varying amounts contributing to localised flooding concerns.

On the temperature front, minimum temperatures are markedly above normal in several northern states. The lowest minimum temperature recorded today was 19.3°C in Nahan, Haryana. Maximum temperatures, however, have also seen fluctuations, with some areas reporting significantly higher than average temperatures.

The IMD has issued warnings for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning across various states, including West Bengal, Bihar, and the northeastern states. Fishermen are advised to refrain from venturing into the Gulf of Mannar and parts of the northeast Bay of Bengal due to expected squally weather with wind speeds reaching 35 to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph.

As the monsoon continues to retreat, authorities are urging residents to stay informed about local weather updates and prepare for the potential heavy rainfall that may impact daily life and agricultural activities in the coming days.