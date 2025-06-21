ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Mayhem In India: Floods Bring Snakes Closer To Human Settlements

Villagers move by boat to a safer location from a flood-affected area following heavy rainfall, at Jamunamukh in Hojai, Assam on June 3, 2025. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: Even as farmers across India welcomed the early monsoon this year, such rains also resulted in a sharp increase in snake sightings and bites, especially in southern and central India. As floods displace snakes from their burrows and bring them closer to the human settlements, the risk of snake-bite emergencies rises sharply, turning the monsoon into a season of hidden peril.

Three minors died while two adults have been hospitalised after they were bitten by snakes in three separate incidents in Agra, Mainpuri and Hathras of Uttar Pradesh in the last five days.

"The silent epidemic behind the numbers of snake-bite envenoming remains a neglected but devastating public health issue in India. Despite being largely preventable and treatable, it causes an estimated 58,000 deaths annually, as reported in The Lancet Global Health (2020). The real numbers are likely higher, especially in rural regions where many cases go unreported. Victims are often from vulnerable populations like farmers, labourers, and children living in poorly connected areas with limited access to emergency care. This silent epidemic disproportionately affects the poorest communities, reflecting deep healthcare inequities," said Dr Tamorish Kole, renowned health expert and director-emergency medicine, DPU super specialty hospital to ETV Bharat.

Snake Bite Statistics In India

In India, approximately 50,000 fatalities result from an estimated 3-4 million snake bites each year, representing roughly half of all global snakebite-related deaths. The actual burden of snake bite is grossly underreported as only a small proportion of snake bite victims across countries visit clinics or hospitals. As per the Central Bureau of Health Investigation (CBHI) reports (2016-2020), the average annual frequency of snakebite cases in India is around three lakh and about 2000 deaths occur due to snakebite envenoming.

People living in densely populated low altitude and agricultural areas in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Gujarat account for 70 percent of deaths particularly during the rainy season when encounters between snakes and humans are more frequent at home and outdoors areas.

States like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have registered an alarming increase in snakebite cases and deaths. Karnataka has seen a significant increase in both reported cases and fatalities, with a jump from 6,596 cases and 19 deaths in 2023 to 13,235 cases and 100 deaths in 2024.

Tamil Nadu registered over 13,518 snakebite cases last year with 21 deaths. In 2023, the state witnessed 19,795 cases with 43 deaths, and in 2022, there were 15,120 cases with 17 deaths.

Till June last year, Uttar Pradesh reported 5,418 snakebite cases and 36 deaths. Between 2019 and 2024, the state recorded 3,353 snakebite deaths.

Monsoon Mayhem

When snakes and humans collide, India sees a marked spike in snake-bite cases during the monsoon months (June to September). "Flooded fields and waterlogged burrows force snakes to seek drier ground, often leading them into homes, schools, and workspaces. Reports from Karnataka and other states frequently document dramatic increases in snake sightings during the rains," said Dr Kole who is also a climate expert.

Rescue helplines receive dozens of calls daily, and both venomous and non-venomous snakes are encountered in urban and peri-urban settings. The problem intensifies in areas where unchecked construction and habitat destruction push snakes and humans into closer contact.

Climate Change

Dr Kole said that while monsoon-related snake activity is well-known, climate change is now exacerbating the threat.

"Rising temperatures and erratic rainfall patterns are extending the active season of snakes, increasing their interaction with human populations. Deforestation, habitat loss, and agricultural expansion further displace snake populations. Urban heat islands and shrinking green spaces are now bringing snakes into cities, creating a new layer of risk. In short, climate variability is changing the distribution, activity patterns, and human exposure to snakes in India, transforming an age-old hazard into a modern environmental challenge," he said.

India's Most Dangerous Snakes

Of the big four of the over 270 species of snakes in India, about 60 are venomous. The majority of severe or fatal bites are attributed to the infamous "Big Four" including:

(i) Indian Cobra (Naja naja) – Neurotoxic venom that can paralyse breathing muscles