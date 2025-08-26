Monsoon Fury Hits North India: Relief In Delhi; Red Alert In Himachal, Flood Threat In Punjab

New Delhi: Parts of North India are facing widespread rainfall, bringing contrasting situations across the region, from pleasant weather and improved air quality in Delhi to landslides and floods in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. In the national capital, light to moderate showers on Monday and early Tuesday brought much-needed relief from humidity and heat.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 13 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. The minimum temperature dipped to 23.9 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees below normal, while the maximum is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. The showers also helped improve air quality, with the average AQI in Delhi recorded at 56, categorised as 'satisfactory', by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The IMD has forecast intermittent rainfall in Delhi-NCR until August 31, along with the possibility of thunderstorms. Meteorologists say the trend will keep temperatures in check and maintain pleasant weather conditions throughout the week.
In stark contrast, Himachal Pradesh has been reeling under the fury of torrential rains. A red alert has been issued for Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti districts, while an orange alert covers Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla. Since Monday night, flash floods and landslides have swept away shops, damaged buildings, and blocked highways.
A multi-storey hotel was washed away in Manali, while two buildings collapsed in the Mandi district. Nearly 795 roads remain closed across the state, including NH-3 and NH-305.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 156 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since June 20, while 38 are missing. The state has already witnessed 77 flash floods, 41 cloudbursts, and 81 major landslides this monsoon, with damages estimated at over Rs 2,394 crore.
Schools in several districts, including Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, and Shimla, have been ordered shut for safety reasons.
Meanwhile, Punjab too is battling rising river waters. The Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers are in spate following heavy rain in their catchment areas and the release of water from the Pong and Bhakhra dams. Several villages in Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, and Fazilka have been inundated. District administrations in Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Fazilka have ordered the closure of schools.
