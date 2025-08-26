ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Fury Hits North India: Relief In Delhi; Red Alert In Himachal, Flood Threat In Punjab

New Delhi: Parts of North India are facing widespread rainfall, bringing contrasting situations across the region, from pleasant weather and improved air quality in Delhi to landslides and floods in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. In the national capital, light to moderate showers on Monday and early Tuesday brought much-needed relief from humidity and heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 13 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. The minimum temperature dipped to 23.9 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees below normal, while the maximum is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. The showers also helped improve air quality, with the average AQI in Delhi recorded at 56, categorised as 'satisfactory', by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The IMD has forecast intermittent rainfall in Delhi-NCR until August 31, along with the possibility of thunderstorms. Meteorologists say the trend will keep temperatures in check and maintain pleasant weather conditions throughout the week.

In stark contrast, Himachal Pradesh has been reeling under the fury of torrential rains. A red alert has been issued for Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti districts, while an orange alert covers Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla. Since Monday night, flash floods and landslides have swept away shops, damaged buildings, and blocked highways.