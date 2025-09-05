Monsoon Floods Intensify Plastic Menace In Rivers, Call For Urgent Action

The monsoon season, generally regarded as a period for replenishing water resources, is intensifying pollution and leading to environmental degradation.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST
By Saint Das
New Delhi: An environmentalist on Friday asserted that protecting rivers and ecosystems from plastic pollution is not just an environmental priority, it’s a necessity for ensuring long-term public safety and ecological balance.
The environmentalist stated that biodegradable products can significantly help mitigate flooding and plastic pollution.
Notably, several rivers across the country are in spate due to incessant rainfall over the last few days, resulting in loss of human lives, animals and property. Besides that, flooding serves as a catalyst for the movement and redistribution of plastics, leading to increased contamination of rivers and the accumulation of plastic waste in floodplains, posing a threat to the ecosystem.
The monsoon season, generally regarded as a period for replenishing water resources, is intensifying pollution and leading to environmental degradation.
Although increased water volumes may temporarily dilute certain pollutants, they simultaneously augment the river's ability to carry waste, thereby dispersing contaminants across broader regions and impacting a greater number of communities and ecosystems.
Several rivers, including the Ganga and Yamuna, are already facing challenges related to pollution, including plastic. The cleaning and rejuvenation of rivers is an ongoing and dynamic endeavour. According to the latest report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2022 regarding the pollution assessment of rivers in the country, based on water quality monitoring results, the lengths of polluted river stretches stood at 311.
Such a situation during the monsoon will further aggravate pollution in these rivers.
In India, approximately 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste are produced each year, with an average plastic consumption of 11 kg per person, as per the CPCB.
Single-use plastic products are a major source of plastic pollution in rivers. This has emerged as a significant challenge for India and other nations, as these plastics require many years to decompose and demand immediate attention.
Government Efforts To Remove Plastic Waste From Rivers
The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) notified the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, along with subsequent amendments, to establish a regulatory framework for the management of plastic waste across the nation. These regulations are applicable to all waste generators, local authorities, gram panchayats, manufacturers, importers, producers, and brand owners.
Namami Gange Programme was launched in June 2014 for a period up to March 31, 2021, to rejuvenate the Ganga River and its tributaries. The programme was subsequently extended up to March 31, 2026. The National Ganga Plan has been allocated a financial outlay of Rs 3,400 crore for the year 2025-26.
The Ganga River, regarded as one of the most sacred rivers globally, is confronted with serious challenges due to excessive water extraction and pollution. As an essential component of India's cultural heritage and a crucial resource for livelihood, the well-being of the river is of utmost significance.
Environmentalist's View
Speaking to ETV Bharat, environmental activist BS Vohra said, "The recent spate of floods across the country, triggered by incessant rainfall, has led to significant loss of lives, livestock, and property. Beyond the immediate damage, these floods are accelerating the movement and redistribution of plastic waste into rivers and floodplains. This not only contaminates freshwater ecosystems but also disrupts natural drainage and increases the likelihood of future flooding."
"Plastic waste, once deposited in floodplains, can block water channels, reduce soil permeability, and harm biodiversity. The situation reflects a deeper issue: the intersection of climate change, poor urban planning, and inadequate waste management. With rainfall patterns becoming more erratic and intense due to climate change, such events are likely to become more frequent," he said.
Asserting that to mitigate this growing crisis, there is an urgent need for integrated solutions, Vohra said," These include strengthening plastic waste management systems, restoring natural floodplains, improving urban planning, and raising community awareness. Additionally, climate resilience must be embedded in all infrastructure and environmental policies.
"Ultimately, tackling this issue requires a coordinated effort involving government agencies, civil society, and citizens. Protecting our rivers and ecosystems from plastic pollution is not just an environmental priority—it’s a necessity for ensuring long-term public safety and ecological balance," he said.
The environmental activist said that to effectively tackle the dual challenges of flooding and plastic pollution, both government action and citizen participation are essential.
"The government must strengthen waste management infrastructure by ensuring proper collection, segregation, and recycling of plastic waste. Strict enforcement against illegal dumping and phasing out single-use plastics are also vital. Additionally, urban planning must be improved by upgrading drainage systems and restricting construction in flood-prone areas. Restoring natural ecosystems like wetlands and floodplains will help absorb excess rainwater and reduce plastic buildup. Early warning systems, public awareness campaigns, and climate-resilient infrastructure should be key components of national policy," he said.
Pointing out towards the citizens' role, Vohra said, "Citizens have a major role to play. Individuals can reduce plastic use, segregate waste at the source, and avoid disposing of garbage into drains or rivers. Participating in local clean-up drives, reporting illegal dumping, and spreading environmental awareness are simple but powerful ways to contribute. Responsible behaviour at the community level can significantly reduce plastic pollution and the risks of flooding."
He said a collaborative approach between the government and citizens is crucial to building a cleaner, safer, and more climate-resilient future.
Referring to biodegradable products, the environmental activist said, "Biodegradable products can significantly help mitigate flooding and plastic pollution. Unlike conventional plastics, they break down quickly and naturally, reducing the risk of drain blockages that often cause urban flooding. By minimizing plastic accumulation in rivers and floodplains, they also protect ecosystems and support natural water flow. "
"Additionally, biodegradable alternatives are less harmful to wildlife and promote sustainable consumption habits. While not a standalone solution, their widespread use can greatly reduce environmental damage and support broader waste management and climate resilience efforts, making them a vital part of sustainable development strategies," he added.
Also Read
Indian Railways To Replace Plastic With Biodegradable Compostable Materials
Omission Of Production Curbs In New Draft Puts Plastics Treaty Talks On Edge