Monsoon Floods Intensify Plastic Menace In Rivers, Call For Urgent Action

ETV Bharat / bharat

A view of the highly polluted Yamuna River near Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi. ( File/IANS )

By Saint Das

New Delhi: An environmentalist on Friday asserted that protecting rivers and ecosystems from plastic pollution is not just an environmental priority, it’s a necessity for ensuring long-term public safety and ecological balance.

The environmentalist stated that biodegradable products can significantly help mitigate flooding and plastic pollution.

Notably, several rivers across the country are in spate due to incessant rainfall over the last few days, resulting in loss of human lives, animals and property. Besides that, flooding serves as a catalyst for the movement and redistribution of plastics, leading to increased contamination of rivers and the accumulation of plastic waste in floodplains, posing a threat to the ecosystem.

The monsoon season, generally regarded as a period for replenishing water resources, is intensifying pollution and leading to environmental degradation.

Although increased water volumes may temporarily dilute certain pollutants, they simultaneously augment the river's ability to carry waste, thereby dispersing contaminants across broader regions and impacting a greater number of communities and ecosystems.

Several rivers, including the Ganga and Yamuna, are already facing challenges related to pollution, including plastic. The cleaning and rejuvenation of rivers is an ongoing and dynamic endeavour. According to the latest report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2022 regarding the pollution assessment of rivers in the country, based on water quality monitoring results, the lengths of polluted river stretches stood at 311.

Such a situation during the monsoon will further aggravate pollution in these rivers.

In India, approximately 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste are produced each year, with an average plastic consumption of 11 kg per person, as per the CPCB.

Single-use plastic products are a major source of plastic pollution in rivers. This has emerged as a significant challenge for India and other nations, as these plastics require many years to decompose and demand immediate attention.

Government Efforts To Remove Plastic Waste From Rivers

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) notified the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, along with subsequent amendments, to establish a regulatory framework for the management of plastic waste across the nation. These regulations are applicable to all waste generators, local authorities, gram panchayats, manufacturers, importers, producers, and brand owners.