Monsoon Brings an Abundance of Fish but Kerala Authorities Impose Restrictions on Indiscriminate Catch

Kasaragod, Kerala: Forest Department have recently apprehended four individuals in Kasaragod for catching fish of endangered species highlighting a lack of public awareness regarding restrictions imposed on fishing of a number of species of fish.
The arrests come as a pre monsoon warning as there is a surge in freshwater fishing activity with the onset of rains and an abundance of fish the catchment areas.
Those arrested were said to be fishing “Miss Kerala" fish (Sahyadria denisonii) - an endangered species.
The authorities are urging caution, as indiscriminate fishing during the monsoon can lead to legal consequences.
The "Ootha" Phenomenon: Fish Spawning Season
The onset of the monsoon marks a crucial period for freshwater fish in Kerala and other regions, as they undertake a mass migration for breeding, a phenomenon locally known as 'Ootha,' 'Oothal,' 'Oothayilakkam,' or 'Oothakayattam' (Floodplain Breeding Run).
In the first week of the monsoon, officials say, fish move en masse from rivers and other water bodies to flooded areas like paddy fields, small lakes, canals, and swamps to spawn before returning. During this journey, people often catch them for consumption, a practice commonly referred to as 'Ootha Piditham' (Ootha fishing).
Monsoon Fishing Restrictions and Penalties
The government has imposed restrictions on fishing during the 'Ootha' season. This is because catching even a single fish during this crucial breeding period can lead to the destruction of thousands of potential offspring.
Violating these regulations by fishing in paddy fields and streams during this time in Kerala can result in imprisonment and fines. Local self-governing bodies are empowered to take action. Traditional methods like using 'ottal' (fish traps), nets, and 'vettu' (a type of spear) are commonly employed for mass fishing during the monsoon.
Endangered Species on the Red List
Many native fish species in Kerala are currently facing the threat of extinction. Approximately 50 fish species are included in the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. Forest Department officials have warned that individuals caught fishing for these endangered species within forest areas will face legal action.
The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species is a comprehensive inventory of the conservation status of biological species. For fish, this list categorizes species based on their risk of extinction into various levels:
Numerous fish species are now on this Red List due to factors such as overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution, and the proliferation of invasive fish species. In Kerala, even some ornamental fish like "Miss Kerala" (Sahyadria denisonii) are listed as endangered due to their vulnerability. Freshwater fish like the Deccan Mahseer (Tor khudree) also face similar threats.