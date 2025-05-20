ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Brings an Abundance of Fish but Kerala Authorities Impose Restrictions on Indiscriminate Catch

Kasaragod, Kerala: Forest Department have recently apprehended four individuals in Kasaragod for catching fish of endangered species highlighting a lack of public awareness regarding restrictions imposed on fishing of a number of species of fish.

The arrests come as a pre monsoon warning as there is a surge in freshwater fishing activity with the onset of rains and an abundance of fish the catchment areas.

Those arrested were said to be fishing “Miss Kerala" fish (Sahyadria denisonii) - an endangered species.

The authorities are urging caution, as indiscriminate fishing during the monsoon can lead to legal consequences.

The "Ootha" Phenomenon: Fish Spawning Season

The onset of the monsoon marks a crucial period for freshwater fish in Kerala and other regions, as they undertake a mass migration for breeding, a phenomenon locally known as 'Ootha,' 'Oothal,' 'Oothayilakkam,' or 'Oothakayattam' (Floodplain Breeding Run).

In the first week of the monsoon, officials say, fish move en masse from rivers and other water bodies to flooded areas like paddy fields, small lakes, canals, and swamps to spawn before returning. During this journey, people often catch them for consumption, a practice commonly referred to as 'Ootha Piditham' (Ootha fishing).