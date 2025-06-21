Monsoon Advances Across India; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Several States

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is steadily advancing through India and is currently progressing through Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and most of Uttarakhand, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall with warnings of thunderstorms and gusty winds as conditions of the monsoon become more established.
Eastern and Central India Preparing for Heavy Rain
The IMD forecasted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall will be found in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha in the upcoming few days. At the moment, the monsoon is active over these areas with widespread rainfall expected to provide some reduced temperatures and availability of water supplies.
The very heavy rainfall is also likely in Assam and Meghalaya today and again tomorrow. Many locations in East Madhya Pradesh, the Gujarat region, and parts of Bihar will also likely be affected by heavy precipitation.
Monsoon Gives Weather Warnings
Conditions are favorable for the monsoon to advance into more of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and some of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir in the coming days. In regards to the advancement of the monsoon, the IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts in the states to prepare for potential flooding, lightning, and winds.
In western India, the IMD predicts increased rainfall activity between June 22 and 24, especially in Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, continuing through June 26. Maharashtra is likely to witness moderate to heavy rain, following very heavy downpours earlier this week that caused rivers to breach danger marks in some districts.
Delhi Set for Rain Ahead of Monsoon Onset
In the national capital, Delhi, skies are expected to remain generally cloudy with the possibility of very light to light rain and thunderstorms today. Gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 km/h may accompany the storm activity. The IMD forecasts that the monsoon could reach Delhi by June 24, three days ahead of its usual onset date of June 27.
Neighbouring areas such as Noida and Ghaziabad are also under a yellow alert, with intermittent rainfall expected over the next few days. Western Uttar Pradesh, too, will likely see scattered rain activity.
Heavy Rain Likely in Northwestern States
Northwestern states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and eastern Rajasthan have been put on alert for isolated heavy rainfall between June 20 and 26. Rainfall activity in these areas is expected to gradually increase, with localized intense spells likely.
According to IMD, parts of Himachal and Uttarakhand could experience cloudbursts or landslides due to accumulated rainfall. Precautionary advisories have been issued for residents and tourists in hill regions.
Kolkata and Bay of Bengal Developments
In Kolkata, thunderstorms and widespread rainfall are expected starting Sunday, with meteorologists closely monitoring a trough and potential low-pressure formation over the Bay of Bengal. If the system intensifies, Kolkata and surrounding areas could see heavier downpours by mid-next week.
HR Biswas, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata, stated that the situation is being observed for further development that could enhance monsoon activity in the eastern coastal belt.
Mumbai and Coastal Maharashtra Weather
Mumbai residents are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall today. According to the IMD's morning bulletin, showers will continue throughout the day, offering some respite from the pre-monsoon heat.
While no heavy rainfall is expected on June 21, the IMD has advised residents to carry umbrellas and be prepared for sudden weather changes. Minor waterlogging is possible in low-lying areas due to tide-induced drainage issues.
High tide is expected at 7:09 am and again at 6:37 pm, which could aggravate flooding risks if coinciding with rain. In the past 24 hours, the Western and Eastern Suburbs of Mumbai recorded 22 mm of rainfall, while South Mumbai saw a relatively lower 6 mm.
Monsoon Impact and Safety Advisory
The IMD urges citizens to remain vigilant, especially in regions under orange or red alerts. Travelers and residents in hill states are advised to avoid risky terrain due to potential landslides. Fishermen along coastal regions have been warned against venturing into rough seas.
With the monsoon now active across many parts of India, the focus shifts to disaster preparedness and ensuring public safety through timely alerts and inter-agency coordination.
The upcoming week is set to bring substantial rainfall to large parts of the country, signaling a robust start to the 2025 monsoon season.
