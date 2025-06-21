ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Advances Across India; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Several States

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is steadily advancing through India and is currently progressing through Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and most of Uttarakhand, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall with warnings of thunderstorms and gusty winds as conditions of the monsoon become more established.

Eastern and Central India Preparing for Heavy Rain

The IMD forecasted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall will be found in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha in the upcoming few days. At the moment, the monsoon is active over these areas with widespread rainfall expected to provide some reduced temperatures and availability of water supplies.

The very heavy rainfall is also likely in Assam and Meghalaya today and again tomorrow. Many locations in East Madhya Pradesh, the Gujarat region, and parts of Bihar will also likely be affected by heavy precipitation.

Monsoon Gives Weather Warnings

Conditions are favorable for the monsoon to advance into more of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and some of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir in the coming days. In regards to the advancement of the monsoon, the IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts in the states to prepare for potential flooding, lightning, and winds.

In western India, the IMD predicts increased rainfall activity between June 22 and 24, especially in Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, continuing through June 26. Maharashtra is likely to witness moderate to heavy rain, following very heavy downpours earlier this week that caused rivers to breach danger marks in some districts.

Delhi Set for Rain Ahead of Monsoon Onset

In the national capital, Delhi, skies are expected to remain generally cloudy with the possibility of very light to light rain and thunderstorms today. Gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 km/h may accompany the storm activity. The IMD forecasts that the monsoon could reach Delhi by June 24, three days ahead of its usual onset date of June 27.

Neighbouring areas such as Noida and Ghaziabad are also under a yellow alert, with intermittent rainfall expected over the next few days. Western Uttar Pradesh, too, will likely see scattered rain activity.

Heavy Rain Likely in Northwestern States

Northwestern states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and eastern Rajasthan have been put on alert for isolated heavy rainfall between June 20 and 26. Rainfall activity in these areas is expected to gradually increase, with localized intense spells likely.