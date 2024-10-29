ETV Bharat / bharat

Monopoly Bachao Syndicate: Rahul Alleges 'Nexus' Among Adani Group, Key Regulatory Bodies, BJP

New Delhi: The Congress Tuesday levelled fresh conflict of interest charges against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, with Rahul Gandhi claiming a "Monopoly Bachao Syndicate" was at work, at the core of which was a "dangerous nexus" among the Adani Group, key regulatory bodies, and the BJP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "destroying" the SEBI's sanctity painstakingly created over the years, thereby jeopardising the hard-earned savings of crores of small and medium investors.

"Narendra Modi ji, you cannot shield the rot created in SEBI under the chairperson appointed by you. The continuing barrage of exposes makes her position untenable. You have destroyed the sanctity of SEBI -- India's market regulator, painstakingly created over the years, thereby jeopardising the hard-earned savings of crores of small and medium investors!" he said.

"It also unmasks how you engineered a monopoly for your dear friend Adani! A thorough JPC is required to probe every aspect of this syndicate!" Kharge said on X. The opposition party alleged that Buch rented out her property to a company associated with an individual connected to the IndiaBulls Group which was under the stock market regulator's scanner.

There was no immediate reaction from either Buch or the Adani group on the allegations. However, previously both the SEBI chief and the Adani group had separately dismissed allegations of any wrongdoing. The opposition party also alleged that Buch has been associated with Predible Health Private Limited, holding equity in it, and she continued to hold shares in the company even after becoming a wholetime member of SEBI.

The party further pointed out that Jacesa Investments Limited, which is based out of St Vincent and The Grenadines and invested in Predible Health Private Limited, is listed in offshore leaks by Paradise Papers shared by ICIJ.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also alleged that Ananth Narayan, who became a Whole Time Member at SEBI on October 10, 2022, also rented out his property in Mumbai to a stockbroker hired by a brokerage firm called IMC India Securities, which is regulated by SEBI, and received Rs 64.8 lakh in rent.

Simultaneously, the party put out a video, the third in a series featuring Gandhi and Khera, in which the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha talks about how the Adani Defence website allegedly reveals how the company profits by "merely rebranding" foreign-made weapons.

In his post on YouTube along with the video, Gandhi said, "The rot in India's institutional framework has reached alarming depths with the rise of a 'Monopoly Bachao Syndicate'. At the core of this syndicate is a dangerous nexus between Adani, key regulatory bodies, and the Modi-led BJP." The Adani Defence website reveals how the company profits by merely rebranding foreign-made weapons, while crucial funds meant for training, pensions and the welfare of young soldiers and their families are diverted through schemes like Agniveer, he alleged.

"This betrayal compromises national security and jeopardises our youth's future," Gandhi said. "Previously, we exposed how the 'Adani Bachao Syndicate' thrives through the complicity of institutions like SEBI under Madhubi Buch, who is accused of manipulating the system to protect Adani's inflated valuations," he said. Gandhi said Buch's role raises serious questions about regulatory capture and the erosion of institutional integrity in favour of corporate interests.