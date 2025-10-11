ETV Bharat / bharat

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa To Visit India From Oct 13-16

The ministry said that the Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and review the entire range of bilateral relations.

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa
A file photo of Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa (AFP)
By PTI

Published : October 11, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST

New Delhi: Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa will undertake a four-day visit to India beginning Monday to explore ways to boost bilateral ties in areas of energy, mining and defence. Khurelsukh will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet ministers, parliament members, senior officials and business leaders, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

It will be Khurelsukh's first visit to India as the president. The Mongolian leader will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, the ministry said. President Droupadi Murmu will also meet the visiting leader and host a banquet in his honour. The diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955.

The partnership between the two countries spans across sectors such as defence and security, energy, mining, information technology, education, healthcare and cultural cooperation. India and Mongolia are strategic partners and spiritual neighbours, the ministry said in a statement.

"The forthcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Mongolia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the strategic partnership, and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," it said.

