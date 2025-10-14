ETV Bharat / bharat

Mongolia Prepares To Operate Charter Flights To New Delhi, Amritsar To Expand Ties: President Ukhnaa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, during a joint media statement at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: In a major announcement, Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa said on Tuesday that the Mongolian Air Carrier is preparing to operate flights to New Delhi and Amritsar, which would start later this year and give a fillip, especially to tourism and business sectors. He made the remarks during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Mongolian air carrier is preparing to operate charter flights to New Delhi and Amritsar starting later this year, which will make a substantial contribution to expanding our bilateral relations and cooperation, including tourism and business sectors", President Ukhnaa said.

He further noted how both India and Mongolia share similar views on the significance of exploring new avenues for connectivity.

President Ukhnaa said, "I am pleased to underscore that both sides share similar views on the significance of exploring new transport and logistics connections and gateways to enhance our trade and economic cooperation, as well as jointly utilizing the potential of third-country ports and transport corridors, sharing experience in road and railway development, and examining the feasibility of establishing regular direct flights and increasing transit connections between our two countries."

Speaking about the MoUs signed during his visit to India, he noted that these would empower local communities and give a boost in empowering citizens' livelihoods, and promoting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprise.

"The Memorandum of Understanding on the Promotion of Cooperatives and the Agreement on Cooperation in Indian Grant Assistance for Implementation of Quick Impact Projects, will not only support Mongolia's regional development concept, but also greatly contribute to empowering local communities, empowering citizens' livelihoods, and promoting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises."