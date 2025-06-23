ETV Bharat / bharat

TN: Money Laundering Probe Leads To Child Trafficking Racket, Gang Had Traded At Least 30 Babies In Three Years

Salem: Police have arrested six members of a gang today that was abducting children from various parts of Tamil Nadu and selling them to childless couples in districts including Coimbatore and Tiruppur in the western district of Tamil nadu.

According to preliminary estimates of the investigators, the gang had abducted and sold in clandestine manner at least 30 children in the past three years.

The Sehwapet police were investigating a complaint of money laundering against Mohanraj from Narasothipatti, Salem. When the police investigated Mohanraj and his activities, it was revealed that he had bought a baby boy from Erode and sold him in Salem.

Financial transactions in this matter also came to light. It was revealed that Mohanraj's wife Nagasuda was an accomplice.

The police suspected that not only one child but also some more children might have been abducted and sold. It was further revealed that the couple had abducted and sold the children through a particular gang in Erode.

Based on the information provided by Mohanraj, the police interrogated three women, Parveen Banu, Padmavati and Sridevi, from Erode. It was learnt that the gang had bought three children through Mohanraj in the last 3 years and sold them.