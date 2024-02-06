Money Laundering: ED Raids Kejriwal's PS, AAP's RS MP And Others

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta and others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party as part of a money laundering probe, official sources said.

About 10 premises in the national capital are being covered as part of the raids, they said. The locations of Bibhav Kumar and former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar apart from some others are being covered by the officials of the central agency.

Incidentally, Kejriwal had on Sunday said developmental works of the Delhi government wouldn't stop even if he was arrested.

"Manish Sisodia was put in jail because he built schools. Satyendar Jain was sent to jail because he built Mohalla clinics," The Chief Minister added that all ED and CBI have been unleashed on AAP leaders.

"But even if you put Kejriwal in jail, the (ongoing) works of building schools and Mohalla clinics and providing free treatment to the people of Delhi will not stop. The BJP wants us to join their party but we will not bow down," he said.

Kejriwal also mentioned that the BJP wanted him and others to join the party.

"It wants us to join their party but we won't bow down," he said.

On Sunday itself, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police served notices to Delhi minister Atishi in the MLA poaching case. Atishi who was not at home, asked her camp office officials to receive the notice from Delhi Police Crime Branch officials.