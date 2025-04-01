ETV Bharat / bharat

Mohua Collection In Jharkhand's Latehar Comes At An Environmental Cost

To collect Mohua fruits in autumn, people set fire to the withered leaves, which not only damages other trees but also the young Mahua plants.

The fire damages young trees.
The fire damages young trees. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 4:51 PM IST

Latehar: The process to collect Mahua in the Latehar district of Jharkhand by setting fire to the woods has turned into a bane for the environment as it destroys small plants and reduces the fertility of the land.

Mahua trees are found in large numbers in the forests of Latehar. Being a forest product, the villagers have the right to its procurement. March is considered the month of autumn when the trees shed leaves. To clear the ground under the trees for collecting Mahua fruit, they set fire to the withered leaves, which gradually spread, burning young plants. The fire also turns the upper layer of the soil harder, preventing rainwater percolation, which results in depleting the groundwater level.

Ranger Nandkumar Mehta said, "Due to the negligence of some villagers, the fate of the future generations is being ruined. Due to the plants being burnt and destroyed, the number of new Mahua trees will dwindle in the future. Overall, the profit that is made in the Mahua season is more important than the loss the future generation is expected to suffer."

Mehta said the villagers are being constantly made aware by the forest department to save the forest from fire. "Many villagers became aware and have also started refraining from setting fire in the forest. But still, some people are negligent of it," he added.

"If those collecting Mahua work a little harder, the forests will be saved and new Mahua trees will be planted on a large scale. To avoid setting fire, the villagers can collect the withered leaves to clear the ground. Dry leaves can also be used as fuel or for making fertiliser," Mehta said.

