Mohanmala: Kaziranga's Last Matriarch, A Symbol Of Courage And Service

Kaziranga: On World Elephant Day, the spotlight falls on Mohanmala - one of Kaziranga National Park’s oldest living female elephants, a name etched into the park’s rich history of conservation, courage, and silent service.

Once the leader among Kaziranga’s working elephants, Mohanmala played a central role in some of the park’s most challenging operations, from anti-poaching patrols and flood rescues to transporting forest guards to inaccessible areas and carrying tourists through the Kohora range’s wilderness.

Kaziranga National Park, with an area of about 430 sq km, is a UNESCO World Heritage site, known for its one-horned Rhinoceros. It has the largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses in the world, as well as significant populations of tigers, elephants, wild water buffalo, and bears. It was also declared a Tiger Reserve in 2006 due to a significant increase in the tiger population.

Kiran Rabha, head mahout of the Kohora range in Kaziranga, has known Mohanmala since 1983 and remembers her extraordinary resilience.

"Where boats could not go, Mohanmala went," recalls Rabha, “her heroism during floods, where she would swim across rivers to bring sick or injured forest staff to safety. She was calm by nature but fearless when duty called.”

In her prime, Mohanmala worked alongside celebrated elephants like Gadapani, Ray Bahadur, Joy Shankar, Joymala, and Joytara. Today, all of them are gone, leaving her as the only surviving member of that generation. Over time, she also outlived the five mahouts who cared for her the most closely - Moneswar, Thule Budha, Genda Budha, Nagen Ingti, and others.

Rabha notes that in his lifetime he has seen 20–30 elephants in the park age and die, but Mohanmala has endured. “She’s like a pillar that has seen everyone around her fade away,” he says.

Before arriving in Kaziranga, Mohanmala worked in Kamrup. In Kaziranga, she served across multiple ranges, including Agoratoli and Bagori, in addition to her base in Kohora. Year after year, she carried both domestic and foreign tourists on safaris, while also acting as the park’s unofficial “ambulance” transporting injured or ill staff from remote forest camps to safety, and later returning them once recovered.

Her skills were not limited to land. A strong swimmer, she could cross flooded sections of the park with ease, often during rescue and relief work.

Mohanmala gave birth to two calves during her working years. One died shortly after birth due to illness. The other was sent to Japan under a government arrangement that even her caretakers did not fully understand, possibly as part of an exchange or goodwill initiative. With both gone, she has no direct family left in Kaziranga.

After decades of active service, Mohanmala’s strength began to wane naturally with age. Upon the mahouts’ recommendation, the park authorities decided to retire her. Since then, for over 12–13 years, she has lived as a pensioner - no longer working but receiving full care, food, and veterinary attention from the forest department. These days, she resides at the Mihimukh elephant camp near the Kohora range entrance. In recent months, age-related ailments have made her condition fragile.

According to Kaziranga’s forest veterinary officer, Mohanmala is estimated to be around 80–90 years old. She has been under treatment for the past six months, with veterinarians from the College of Veterinary Science also called in to assist. The department is extending all possible medical support to her. Her daily care includes a diet of bananas, grams, and supplements, along with regular medication and vitamins.

Mohanmala’s courage was tested on more than one occasion. Rabha recalls encounters where she stood her ground against charging rhinos in the deep interiors of the park, forcing them to retreat without harming them. “She never caused trouble to anyone,” he says. “She was calm, composed, and yet fearless when needed.”

Mohanmala’s exact early history remains uncertain, but Rabha’s 42-year association with her, coupled with her current estimated age of nearly a century, makes her a rare and extraordinary survivor. She remains the park’s oldest living female elephant, a silent witness to the changing face of Kaziranga over decades.

From the loss of her companions to the countless patrols and rescues she led, Mohanmala’s life is more than a story of survival; it is a living chronicle of Kaziranga’s golden, unwritten history - one that still lingers in the gentle eyes of this last matriarch.