Madhya Pradesh, The Motherland Of Rivers, First To Complete Two River-Linking Campaign: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to complete the two-river linking campaign. Yadav announced the feat during the Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari-Jan Andolan organized in Surat on Sunday.

"It is our good fortune that Madhya Pradesh is the motherland of major rivers in the country. Narmada and Tapti rivers make the Central Indian state happy and cheerful," he said during the 'Catch The Rain' programme.

A life-giving mission

"Madhya Pradesh will become the number one state in terms of river-linking campaign. Five major rivers crisscross the state with Narmada and Tapi the biggest ones as they also make Gujarat prosperous with wealth and grains. This campaign is a 'life-giving campaign'. Madhya Pradesh is ready to walk hand-in-hand to achieve the objective of the 'Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhaagidari' Program. There is a water problem in Gujarat and it is the duty of all of us to help the state," Yadav said.

Emphasis on rainwater harvesting

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the 'Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhaagidari-Jan Andolan' program to promote rainwater harvesting and ensure the sustainability of water sources. This program was organized in Surat in the presence of Union Water and Power Minister C R Patil, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary apart from Yadav. The program was inaugurated with the dignitaries offering water in a vessel as a gesture of water conservation.

Water conservation in Sanatana culture

Referring to Indian cultural and mythological references, Yadav said, "Mahadev showed the importance of water conservation by holding Ganga in his hair and Lord Krishna showed it by holding the Govardhan mountain on his fingers. Just as Bhagirath brought Mother Ganga to the earth, Union Minister C R Patil has played an important role by making tireless efforts to protect the sanctity of the holy water. The land of Gujarat is a land of fame and prosperity. Lord Krishna is also associated with Dwarka. Gujarat gave the country personas like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In this sequence, the country is continuously moving on the path of progress under the leadership of PM Modi. The idea of ​​water as life is universally accepted in the Sanatana culture. This program organized on water storage and water conservation in Surat will give a new direction and energy to the people".