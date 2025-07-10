Mohalla Pathshala In Jaipur Based On A Perfect Teacher-Student Connect Shines Bright

Jaipur: Naveen, a student studying in a government school was not happy with the lessons given. He found that good education was not available there. He found a way out.

He joined a Mohalla Pathshala, and started visiting the school regularly to learn Hindi, English and Maths. The quality of education imparted here was much better than what he got at the government school.

“Moreover, no teacher ever talked about money here. The school authority said that they will teach students who are from poor backgrounds but serious about studies,” Naveen said.

Mohalla Pathshala, or the Neighbourhood School in Jhalana Kachhi Basti, was visited by the ETV Bharat team and the spirit of education was all pervasive. One has to pass through narrow, congested lanes and roads to reach the school where children from Kachhi Basti and economically backward classes receive education for free.

The school is an initiative of Additional SP Seema Hingonia. Having visited the school one realises that a Guru (Teacher) is not the one who only teaches but one who shows the light in darkness.

And on Guru Purnima eve, the Guru-Shishya Parampara (tradition) came alive at this Mohalla Pathshala where students are genuinely worshipped, Gurus respected and education gives a new meaning to life.

A woman police officer with meagre resources has an abundance of good will and determination to give new lives to backward, poor family students showing them the light of education and enlightenment.

The school building is neither grand, nor does it have an abundance of resources. But the intention of the Gurus and the dedication of the disciples together are doing the work which big schools often fail to provide.

Until a few years ago, these children used to wander in the streets, but now they learn the alphabet and are writing about their future with a pen.

Limited resources, immense dedication:

At the Mohalla Pathshala, teachers touch upon the lives of their pupils. Kailash Bairwa, a teacher at the Pathshala told ETV Bharat, “the Mohalla Pathshala was started on 16 February 2024. At that time 25 students used to study here. Currently, 80 children are studying here. It has students from LKG to 8th class, who are divided into two parts. Students from LKG to 4th class study in one part. While students from 5th to 8th study in the other part.”

Efforts to make illiterate literate:

The teacher said that the school aims to rope in more and more children, especially those who could not go to school. Education should reach them. “There are many students here, whom we have taught to read books. Last year, there were some students here who were more than 18 years old, but they did not know how to read and write. They had never gone to school. Five such students were made literate here,” she said.

Lifeline for drop out children:

Asha Bairwa, who is teaching in this Mohalla Pathshala, said that police officer Seema Hingonia had started this school. All these children are of widows, abandoned women or came from poor economically backward families.

Most of these children are those who dropped out of school. But their desire to study sometimes has not ended. For this reason, they come here regularly and take a two-hour class. Here, the parents of most of the students are of daily wage earners – some drive rickshaws, some are bad elements and some who would not pay attention to their children. Such students are motivated here to move forward.

Seema Hingonia's initiative beyond limits:

Additional SP Seema Hingonia posted in Bikaner, is also the patron of Centre for Empowerment of Weaker Section. The lady police officer said: “this institute is working for the empowerment of the weaker sections. One of its main functions is to provide free education to the children of poor and deprived weaker sections. This institute is running free evening school at eight places in Rajasthan. Education is given by teachers at all places.”

Seema sowing the seeds of self-reliance and self-respect:

Through this institute, children are given information about basic education as well as art and craft, security, constitution and law. This institute also helps those children from time to time, who could not go to school. Seema Hingonia also pays for their admission fees. Apart from this, she is working to give basic education to children who are dropouts or do not go to school and take them forward by giving them basic education at home.

Seema said that this institution was being run by philanthropists. All the philanthropists donate from time to time and provide stationery items required by the children. Anyone can come here and celebrate happy moments. One can also help the children studying in this Mohalla Pathshala in any manner they want.

“It can be said that this Mohalla Pathshala on Guru Purnima is a modern interpretation of the tradition in which the 'Guru' is not just a teacher, but a lamp that burns itself to illuminate others. A Gurukul is still alive and ticking in this remote slum of Jaipur,” said Seema.