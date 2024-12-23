ETV Bharat / bharat

Mohali Multi-storey Building Collapse: Owner Arrested

The decade-old building near Gurudwara Sahib in Sohana fell due to excavation at the basement, claiming lives of a 29-year-old girl and a youth.

The building owner Gangandeep Singh
The building owner Gangandeep Singh and NDRF personnel during rescue operation (ETV Bharat & PTI)
Chandigarh/Mohali: The owner of the multi-storey building that collapsed on Saturday afternoon in Mohali claiming two lives has been arrested on Monday. The accused, identified as 31-year-old Gangandeep Singh, is a resident of Chaumaraja village of Sohana.

The decade-old building near Gurudwara Sahib in Sohana fell due to excavation at the basement. The police and administration reached the spot followed by an NDRF team and army.

During the rescue operation, a girl from Himachal Pradesh, trapped under the debris, was taken out and rushed to the hospital. Another girl, 29-year-old Drishti Verma from Rohru, was rescued in an unconscious state by the NDRF at 8 pm but she died three hours later. The body of a youth was found on Sunday morning. The entire rescue operation was closely monitored by the district civil and police officials.

Officiating DC Viraj S Tidke said, "The rescue operation was conducted jointly by the civil administration, police, army and NDRF for 24 hours. We have found two casualties, one is Drishti Verma from Himachal Pradesh and the second is Abhishek from Haryana. NDRF has thoroughly checked the area according to their protocol. They have reported zero dead bodies".

Damandeep Kaur, sub-divisional magistrate of Mohali, has been entrusted with a thorough investigation followed by a report in three weeks.

During the relief work on Monday, ADC (Urban Development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, SP Jyoti Yadav Bains, and other officials were present.

