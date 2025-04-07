ETV Bharat / bharat

Moga Sex Scandal: CBI Court Sentences Four Former Punjab Police Officers To Five Years In Jail

Four former police officers sentenced to five years in jail by CBI court in 18-year-old Moga sex scandal case. ( Etv Bharat )

Chandigarh: In the 18-year-old Moga sex scandal case, a special CBI court in Mohali on Monday sentenced four accused to five years of imprisonment each. The convicted individuals include the then SSP of Moga Davinder Singh Garcha, former SP Headquarters Moga Paramdeep Singh Sandhu, former SHO Moga Raman Kumar and former Inspector of Moga Police Station Amarjit Singh. Each has also been fined Rs 2 lakh.

A total of 10 people were charged in the case. However, due to lack of evidence, Barjinder Singh alias Makhan Brar, son of former Akali minister Tota Singh, along with Amarjit Singh Gill (Akali Dal district president) and Sukhraj Singh, were acquitted.

In a separate case, former SHO Raman Kumar was also sentenced to three years in prison, along with a Rs 1 lakh fine. Notably, Davinder Singh Garcha and Paramdeep Singh Sandhu retired as AIGs after completing their service, while Amarjit Singh and Raman Kumar were suspended.

The case dates back to 2007, during the Akali-BJP government when Moga police registered a gang rape complaint by a girl from a village in Jagraon. Following her statement under Section 164, the case revealed deeper misconduct by police officers, with names of businessmen and political leaders allegedly dragged into the scandal.

A controversial audio clip of police demanding money from a leader also surfaced at the time, drawing major attention. On November 12, 2007, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took suo motu notice and sought a status report from the police. Due to the suspicious role of the police, the case was handed over to the CBI.

Government Witness Killed in 2018

Manjit Kaur, a government witness in the case, who had changed her identity and was living near Zira, was shot dead, along with her husband in September 2018.